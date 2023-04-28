Here's How A San Francisco Woman Spends $50/Month & TikTokers Wish They Had Her Discipline
She calls it a "two reality rule." 💸
One TikToker in San Francisco is sharing how she saves money by only spending $50/month, and as you might guess, it's shocking to those who follow her, but they are also inspired.
The creator named Alexis (@financiallybrave) uses what she calls a "two reality rule," which is a powerful mindset shift that's helped her stay disciplined.
"As It relates to this challenge, one reality I have is that I am limited. I can't eat out, purchase a new outfit I see on my feed, or take a last-minute trip with a friend somewhere," she said. "Another reality is that I'm mastering discipline, self-control and learning how to be at peace with limited spending." She tends to focus on the latter.
Alexis already spent $75.64 on the first of the month, which was used for only essentials. So, now, she's left with nothing left monetarily. On her Saturday, she cleaned her house, walked her dog, listened to an audio book, did some work and made some dinner.
She said since 2023 began, she hasn't spent over $100 on non-essentials. Her new challenge has piqued the interest of her peers, leaving her with 238.2K views.
"Me spending $400 in a day and I simply wish I can have this discipline," one person replied.
Others said they love her "mindset" rule and it's so important.
Another person wrote that with bills, it's near impossible for her to stick to this rule: "Too bad my health insurance is $300 and is charged the first of the month…but this is epic and I’m proud of you!!!"
Though, Alexis replied that essential needs, such as health care, do not count toward her $50/month spending.
You can continue to follow her journey on her account, as she frequently holds herself accountable to her audience.