Want To Save On Groceries? 7 Apps In Canada That Could Help Lower Your Bill
Are you tired of spending a fortune on groceries in Canada?
With the cost of essential items on the rise, it can be challenging to stick to a budget. Fortunately, there's a solution: grocery price comparison apps.
These handy tools can help you find the best deals on your favourite foods and maybe even save you some money in the process.
There are a bunch of apps out there that can reduce the cost of your bill either by displaying the latest deals and discounts or by helping you to price match.
For those not in the know, price matching is a process where a grocery store agrees to match another store's lower price if the consumer can prove it. With a price-matching app, you can easily find these cheaper prices on the go, making it even easier to save money.
So, if you’re looking for ways to save more money, be it by finding the cheapest deals and discounts near you or by heading to a store that price matches, you might want to try these apps ASAP.
Flipp
Easily one of the most popular price comparison apps out there, Flipp allows you to browse through a bunch of flyers on the go.
All you have to do is add your postal code. You can even customize the service by adding the groceries you regularly buy and the stores you usually shop at.
The interface is super easy to use, and when you find a product in a flyer that you like, you can select it and add it as a "clipping" to your shopping list.
Alternatively, you can make a shopping list from scratch and the app will show you which nearby stores are offering discounts on the products you want.
reebee
Formerly a rival, reebee was acquired by Flipp last year — although they both continue to work as independent apps.
Like Flipp, the Canadian-founded app enables users to access flyers, deals and coupons from retailers across Canada.
If you see a product from a flyer that you like, you can click on it and add it to your shopping list. Once that product is on your shopping list, it tells you how long you have before that deal or discount expires.
Flyerify
Compared to the above apps, the interface at Flyerify is a bit different, as it focuses on individual brands and companies as opposed to the best deals available.
That said, it features a wide variety of stores and restaurants, including many big-name brands. Whether you're looking for discounts at Walmart, Amazon or a nearby restaurant, simply click on the brand you're interested in to find the latest deals (if there are any).
While it’s great to be able to see the offers available in local restaurants, it's not as easy to compile a grocery list with Flyerify because you can’t click on individual products from the flyers and save them — unlike some of the other apps here.
Another con? The ads.
Save.ca
Simply enter your postcode and Save.ca will show you a list of flyers from the stores closest to you. From here you can click on specific products and add them to your virtual shopping list within the app.
One of the cool things about Save.ca is you can search for specific items to add to your list, and the app will show you nearby deals on these items. This feature is especially helpful if you’re serious about price matching.
They also have new coupon offers every week, although the variety of options can be a bit limited.
SmartCanucks
This app collects all of the virtual flyers from stores nearby and breaks them down via categories like "hot deals," "trending" and "fast food."
It finds discounts on more than just groceries and fast food too, with shoppers able to find deals from brands like La Senza, Ardene, Amazon and Costco, to name a few.You can also search flyers from your favourite store to find the latest discounts, although it's not possible to add items to a virtual shopping list like other apps offer.
You'll have to contend with plenty of ads here, too.
Flashfood
This isn’t a price comparison app per se but it does allow customers to save money on groceries by finding big discounts near them. The best part is that the app boasts that it's good for the planet, too.
The "fight against food waste" app shows its users discounted food that is nearing its expiry dates — which means shoppers can find anything from bread and dips to produce for as much as 50% off.
The app has partnered with a whole lot of big retailers in Canada, including Zehrs, No Frills, Loblaws and more.
You will, however, need to sign up to order and keep in mind that not every big store has got involved just yet.
RedFlagDeals
RedFlagDeals compiles flyers, deals and discounts and it goes beyond just groceries, too.
Shoppers can view weekly flyers from big-brand stores like Loblaws, Walmart and Costco, as well as Amazon, Canadian Tire and Home Depot, among others.
The app also features a "deals we love" section for bigger purchases.
Perhaps the best thing about this one is its active forum, where loads of Canadians share details and information about everything from good deals to return policies and more.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for more ways to save, you're not alone.
A newcomer to Canada recently turned to Reddit for grocery tips and got some great advice — including which grocery stores to check out and which to avoid.
