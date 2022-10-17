Scotiabank's About To Give Away $30K To Help With Tuition Costs & Here's How You Can Enter
It's open to all domestic and international post-secondary students enrolled in Canada!
The start of a new school year can bring a rush of emotions like excitement, joy and apprehension. It also can leave you worried about money.
Your feelings are understandable. Post-secondary study, though rewarding, can be straight-up costly. That's why Scotiabank wants to award two lucky students with a $30,000* scholarship each.
As part of their Scotia Funds Your Future contest, one domestic and one international student will be awarded the tuition prizes.
Eligible students must be 17 or older, living in Canada (by January 31, 2023) and currently enrolled at a Canadian post-secondary institution and in good standing (or will be by January 31, 2023).
From there, earning entries is simple: You just have to fill out the entry form and check out Scotiabank's student product offerings.
Whether you're a new customer or an existing one, the more student products you have, the more entries you'll earn (up to a maximum of six).
There are a few different offers to choose from, each with its own suite of generous perks — so even if you don’t land that $30K, you can still score a great deal.
Scene+ Student Banking Bundle
With the Scene+™ Student Banking Bundle, you can earn up to $150 worth of welcome bonuses like:
- $75 cash for new Student Banking Advantage® Plan customers
- 1,250 Scene+™ points for new Scotiabank® Scene+™ Visa customers
- 1,250 Scene+™ points for new MomentumPLUS Savings Account customers
Sign up for all three and you'll receive an extra 5,000 Scene+™ points and an additional three entries, earning a total of six bonus entries into the Scotia Funds Your Future contest.
Because they can be used for things like entertainment, shopping and even travel, Scene+™ points can be a social lifesaver when you're trying to make your money go further while studying.
No student should have to think "money first, school later." Assignments are enough of a drag without stressing about how to cover your costs.
From the Scotia Funds Your Future contest (which ends on January 31, 2023) to their suite of banking solutions specially designed for students, Scotiabank's got your back this semester and throughout your studies.
To learn more about their Scotia Funds Your Future contest, check out Scotiabank's website.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.