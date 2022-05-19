Self-Driving Cars Are On The Miami And Austin Roads & It's Not An Illusion
Have no fear, people did not disappear...just the driver.
We've officially entered a world where a new wave of self-driving cars has hit the streets of popular U.S. cities, and they seem to be keeping up with the traffic.
Argo AI is the company that put these driverless cars to the test, and they started putting their own employees in the seats of the vehicle for a leisurely test drive this week.
"It really does feel very natural," said one of the staff members.
Have no fear, people did not disappear, however, your Lyft drivers might have. In fact, the commercial ride-share company has teamed up with Argo AI and Ford to bring this service to you potentially.
It's like a robot for a taxi, only not kind of... it actually is!
Miami, FL, and Austin, TX are the first U.S. cities to interact with this unique form of transportation, and many are wondering how exactly the logistics even work.
One Twitter user wondered who would be responsible for the unfortunate chance there is an accident.
So if there is an accident, who is responsible if it is the vehicle's fault? The driver? No, there is no driver. A computer? Can be computers be held liable? Not really, they are machines. Or can the AI car never be wrong so it's automatically the other human at fault?— Dave Peck (@Dave Peck) 1652805026
However, some people are sharing their excitement for the new ride. One Instagram user commented on the car company's video.
"This is seriously soooo cool," said the viewer.
The last America has seen of these self-driving cars is Tesla's version, which ran into some problems. Many of Elon Musk's company cars were recalled as they couldn't prevent a rolling stop.
Argo AI is making it their mission to plant these cars in densely-populated cities, such as the ones they are test driving in now.
Don't get spooked when you're at a stoplight and no one is in the seat next to you — it's just the new wave of technology.