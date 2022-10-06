You Can Now Spot Driverless Loblaw Delivery Trucks In Toronto & They Look So Cool (VIDEO)
Welcome to the future.
What's creepier than Halloween? It might just be driverless trucks delivering your groceries.
Loblaw and Gatik are making history in Toronto as they deploy the first fully self-driving grocery trucks in Canada.
Gatik, an autonomous middle-mile logistics company, "is now moving select online grocery orders, for Loblaw's PC Express service, with a fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks," they announced in a press release.
Driverless grocery trucks.Driverless Loblaw grocery trucks.
This isn't something new, the companies have been working on fully launching this project since 2020, but there was always a safety driver on board. Now, having done over 150,000 autonomous deliveries with a 100% safety record, the truck will be entirely driving alone on the roads.
"Being the first in Canada with this technology and deploying a fully driverless solution is exciting and illustrates our commitment to making grocery shopping better for customers," David Markwell, Chief Technology and Analytics Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited, said.
Driverless Loblaws grocery trucks. Gatik and Loblaw | Press Release
Why are there driverless trucks? Well, the companies stated that "autonomous delivery enables Loblaw to operate more routes and make more frequent trips, establishing a supply chain that is safer, more sustainable and more resilient."
And don't worry, many tests were conducted to ensure it's safe and secure. The review took three months and included an assessment of end-to-end technology solutions, development & deployment processes, standards & regulatory compliance, risk assessment & evaluation of control measures and more.
The self-driving trucks will be transporting "ambient, refrigerated, and frozen goods" seven days of a week from a Loblaw distribution facility to five nearby retail locations in the GTA on various routes.
So, don't freak out if you spot one of these driverless trucks in the street, it's all good.