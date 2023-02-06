Sens On Demand Is The Ultimate Way To Score Ottawa Hockey Tickets & Customize Your Season
Plus savings on concessions, merch, parking and more.
If you love hitting up a Sens game with your friends as much as you love saving money, boy, do the Ottawa Senators have a treat for you.
Sens on Demand, the team's unique ticket program, is giving hockey fans more customizable ways to catch a game with the same discounts and perks that season seat members get.
Here's the lowdown: The program allows Sens fans to purchase a value bank (starting at $600) and redeem from that balance whenever they want.
Sens on Demand is all about flexibility and customization, meaning you get to pick which games you want to attend, how many tickets you want (you can bring up to seven friends to each game) and where you want to sit.
You'll also get access to savings on concessions, merch and parking, as well as preferred playoffs access and member-only events.
In other words, you get all the perks of a half- or full-season membership without committing to a 22- or 44-game schedule. It sounds like a pretty sweet deal.
Unlike a traditional season package, you don't have to select your games and seat at the start of the season. Instead, you're free to make spontaneous decisions about which Sens games you see and where you sit.
Whether you want to take seven friends to see the Sens face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 300 level or treat your S/O to a last-minute game close to the action in the 100 level, all you have to do is log into your Sens on Demand account and redeem your tickets.
Fans can purchase a membership starting at just $600. If you're splitting the cost with a friend (or a few), that's $300 each or less. You also have the choice to pay in full or with monthly installments.
If you have a bit more cash to spare, other membership options ranging from $1,200 to $20,000 give you even greater discounts and flexibility.
The ticketing system already has tons of fans, too.
"We love being enrolled in the Sens on Demand program. The ease and flexibility of being able to get exactly what we want for each game allows [us] to be flexible when deciding how many people we bring, where we want to sit and what games we want to go too… I highly recommend this program," Peter Bastedo, Broker of Record, told Narcity.
Dave Matheson from Frontier Petroleum also loves Sens on Demand's total customization.
"… Several years ago, we switched our ticket package [to] Sens on Demand program and it has been a huge success. The program gives us flexibility to pick which games that we want tickets for, how many tickets and where we want the seats located… highly recommend," Matheson said.
Whether you're an avid fan looking to personalize your season or a casual hockey goer who wants to split the cost with pals and keep things spontaneous, Sens on Demand gives you all the flexibility you need to make this season yours.
You can purchase a Sens on Demand pass and learn more online. To keep up to date with the Ottawa Senators, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.