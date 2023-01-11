Sheryl Lee Ralph Ripped The Kardashians & Shared The Sweetest Message At The Golden Globes
"There is nothing wrong with your nose!"
There were a few memorable moments from the Golden Globes awards this year, from the killer outfits to the emotional acceptance speeches of actors like Jennifer Coolidge.
But nothing could beat the encouraging speech Sheryl Lee Ralph gave to her 15-year-old self during an interview on the red carpet before the ceremony.
When Ralph was asked by an interviewer what she would tell her younger self, the Abbott Elementary actress said she would tell herself to worry less about her appearance because there would come a day when people like the Kardashians would pay to look like her.
Ralph noted she would remind her 15-year-old self that there is nothing wrong with her features and to embrace them instead.
“There is nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin,” Ralph said during the interview.
“There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head, and there is certainly nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called the Kardashians, and they will pay $10,000 for your lips.”
\u201cAyooooooooooo. \ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2642\ufe0f.\u201d— Your Friend\u2019s Friend (@Your Friend\u2019s Friend) 1673403036
Ralph concluded her message by saying, “Hang in there, 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph! You’re good.”
Since then, the Golden Globes interview moment has gained a lot of traction on social media, with a clip of the interview garnering over 6.3 million views on Twitter.
People on social media have been applauding Ralph for her answer, and her dragging the Kardashians has not gone unnoticed.
“Not a lie was told,” said one Twitter user. “Good on your Mommy!”
“That last part. I’m glad she said it, but it’s the fact that she looked right into the camera and said that sh*t with her whole chest!! Lemme go play it again,” tweeted another user, referencing the Kardashian comment.
“But why did Sheryl Lee have to drag the Kardashians like this!?!” another user tweeted. “I mean, she didn’t lie, but still!! Savage!”
Ralph ended the night on Tuesday by going to her own Twitter account to address all the comments writing, “I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!"
\u201cI said what I said. Now, I\u2019m going to bed. Goodnight! \ud83d\ude18\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— sheryl lee ralph (@sheryl lee ralph) 1673417272
Ralph's fans continued showing their support in the comment section of the actress' tweet.
One wrote, “you said what needed to be said!”
“And said nothing but the truth!” wrote another.
It's not clear if Ralph is referring to a specific member of the Kardahsian family.
No word on how the Kardashians felt about Ralph's comments.