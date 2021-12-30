Swedish DJ Avicii's Final Words Before His Death Have Just Been Released
The final words that Swedish DJ Avicii wrote in his journal before his death have just been released, over three years after his death.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28 years old when he died, but his final diary entries have now been revealed in a new book that explores the songwriter's mental health and struggles with substance abuse.
Tim— The Official Biography of Avicii is written by journalist Måns Mosesson, who interviewed Avicii's family, friends and colleagues in the music business.
The description of the book says it "paints an honest picture of Tim and his search in life, not shying from the difficulties that he struggled with."
According to TMZ, the entries were written during a hospital stay, when Bergling wrote, "Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound."
Avicii began to use meditation techniques as part of his rehab treatment and, according to the New York Post, he wrote in his diary, "It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary. It felt like the fears the last couple of days caused havoc in me, but I remember the tip to focus on my breathing."
The book does report on Avicii's final diary entry, made the day before his death, when he wrote, "The shedding of the soul is the last attachment before it restarts!"
The book is set to be released on January 18.
