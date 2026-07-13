Taco Bell selling chicken nuggets proves Canadians will argue about literally anything
Plus, a new drink with a passionfruit twist.
Everyone has thoughts on nuggets. And the debate goes deep into loyalty and nostalgia — well beyond taste. So when Taco Bell Canada announced it was entering the nugget conversation this summer, some eyebrows were raised.
That was exactly the point.
Starting July 9, Taco Bell is rolling out Crispy Chicken Nuggets at participating locations across the country, with a launch being framed less as a menu addition and more as a cultural provocation.
The message is simple: Try them before you judge them. Whether you show up as a believer or a skeptic, Taco Bell is betting that one bite changes the conversation.
What makes these different
Rather than just blend in, Crispy Chicken Nuggets are trying to disrupt the category. Made with all-white meat and seasoned with bold Mexican-inspired spices, they carry the same flavour sensibility that's defined Taco Bell staples like tacos and chalupas for decades. Nothing predictable or generic to see here.
The nuggets are available in five- and 10-piece options à la carte, or as a 10-piece combo. For a limited time, they're also featured in the Discovery Luxe Box as a five-piece sampler — perfect for trying them alongside other Taco Bell favourites.
The nuggets are available in five- and 10-piece options à la carte, or as a 10-piece combo.@shaybellevie | Instagram
The real wildcard, though, is the dipping sauce. Alongside the nuggets, Taco Bell is introducing a brand new Jalapeño Honey Mustard, created especially for this launch.
The sweet-heat flavour profile is very much a product of its cultural moment: A combination that's been showing up everywhere from restaurant menus to grocery store shelves. That makes the pairing feel designed rather than defaulted to.
The drink side of the launch
Mountain Dew Baja Midnight@shaybellevie | Instagram, Courtesy of Taco Bell Canada
If the nuggets represent Taco Bell's boldest food move in years, Mountain Dew® Baja Midnight™ is the equally provocative drink to match.
It's the first innovation on the Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® platform in over 20 years — a significant milestone for a beverage that's become one of the most iconic fast food exclusives in the business.
Where Mountain Dew Baja Blast is known for its bright tropical lime flavour, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight takes it with a darker, bolder twist, layering in passionfruit for a more complex, yet refreshingly sweet, result. Perfect for the side quest, the after-dinner run or the occasion that doesn't need a reason.
For loyal Mountain Dew Baja Blast fans, it's a chance to discover something new within the flavour world they already love. For newcomers, it's a striking introduction to why the drink has inspired such fierce devotion in the first place. But it's only around for a while.
Why this launch matters
Try them. Judge them. Then decide whether they should have done this at all.@shaybellevie | Instagram
There's something worth paying attention to in how Taco Bell is positioning all of this. The brand isn't asking Canadians to accept these items uncritically. Instead, it's actively inviting debate. That means the skepticism is part of the pitch.
Try them. Judge them. Then decide whether they should have done this at all.
That kind of confidence is part of what makes this launch stand out. Rather than avoiding the skepticism, Taco Bell is leaning into the tension, inviting Canadians to join the debate and trusting the food to speak for itself.
You can try both items for a limited time at participating Canadian Taco Bell locations, from July 9 to September 2. With a window this short, there's not much time to stay on the fence.
To learn more about Taco Bell Canada, visit their website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.