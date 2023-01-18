Antonio Brown Posted Snaps Having Sex With Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss & She Doesn't Condone It
"I'm very sorry for your kids that follow him."
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown posted a sexually explicit photo and video publicly on his Snapchat account of himself and the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, on January 17.
The content is apparently not recent according to a statement by Kyriss published Tuesday morning and is part of their "past relationship."
It reveals Brown's private area and Kyriss performing oral sex. There is also a video swirling around that alludes to the couple having intercourse.
"Very well aware of what's being posted on snap [Snapchat]. I am not in control of his actions. I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses," she wrote on her Instagram story.
She continued to say that she reported his account and the pictures, but "unfortunately Snapchat Is allowing him to repost."
Chelsie Kyriss' statement on Instagram.@chelsie | Instagram
Narcity reached out to Snapchat requesting a comment and is awaiting a response.
However, TMZ reports that the company suspended his account and that it is now under investigation for violating the platform's Community Guidelines, which read: "We prohibit accounts that promote or distribute pornographic content."
In early December, Brown was reportedly in an armed standoff with the cops as there is a warrant out for his arrest for a domestic abuse charge involving Kyriss.
However, FOX13 in Tampa Bay reported that the charges were dropped at the end of December.
There has been no public altercation between the couple since the charges had been dropped.
"I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved as well," Kyriss' statement concluded.
It is unknown what Brown's motivations were.
Who is Antonio Brown's GF?
Born in 1989, Chelsie Kyriss is a former teacher and customer service representative, according to The Sun.
She is currently a real estate agent and designer, per her Instagram.
The couple became officially engaged in 2020, but their relationship has had its share of ups and downs.
Kyriss filed a paternity suit against Brown in 2017, having accused him of creating a hostile environment, as per Sporting News.
Despite the charges being dropped, the exchange of accusations continued and Brown pronounced her unfit to be a mother.
Brown also accused Kyriss of stealing his Bentley, in another incident.
He tossed a bag of penis-shaped candy at the police and demanded they arrest his baby mama for the theft. His bizarre profanity-filled rant was watched by his children, while he had also live-streamed it on Instagram.
How many children does Antonio Brown have?
Kyriss has four children with Brown and two from a prior relationship.
Brown fathers two other children from two different women, taking his overall paternal tally to six kids.
According toThe Sun, the 33-year-old’s ex-girlfriend, Shameika Brailsford, delivered his first child, Antonio Brown Jr., in 2007. The duo was involved in a very public custody battle before the footballer was asked to pay child support to the mother.
Brown became a father for the second time within the next year. This time with another ex, Wiltrice Jackson. His oldest daughter Antanyiah was born in March 2008. There is no custody battle in her case, but Brown was accused of physically assaulting Jackson after a heated argument in 2019.
Brown’s four biological children with Kyriss are Autonomy (2014), Ali (2015), Apollo (2017), and Allure (2020).