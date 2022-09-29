A Condom Mic & Diamond Earrings Stole The Show From A Florida Reporter's Hurricane Ian Coverage
"I was too dazzled by those earrings to notice at first." 😂
A Florida reporter in Charlotte County, around the Fort Myers area, spent her day just like any other covering the local news. Although her daily coverage was a bit different, and it wasn't just because of Hurricane Ian.
NBC2's Kyla Galer kept her microphone from getting water damage by putting a condom over it, and you bet the Internet went wild over this trick to keep her equipment safe.
However, it was more than just a condom mic and storm damage that people had their eyes on, her choice of flashy earrings during a natural disaster also drew attention.
In a viral TikTok posted yesterday that received 3.5 million views, a woman documented her reaction when she realized the rubber covering the sound transmitter.
@veganblysss
Stay SAFE friends #hurricaneian #ftmyers #hurricanewarning #swfl #news #staysafe #wrapitup #newsreporter #fyp #naplesfl #colliercounty #leecounty #viral
The creator was speechless, but the people in her comment section had much to talk about. In fact, one person wrote he was too dazzled by the earrings to even notice the condom at first, and many others agreed.
"I thought we were talking about the engagement rings in her ears," a verified user commented. Another said he couldn't believe she was wearing "10k diamond earrings" during a storm.
So, many viewers were focused on her sparkling jewels worn during a hurricane, but others cracked jokes about the safety gear. One person wrote to "always practice safe reporting."
"When you know Ian is... coming, so you wear protection," someone else published.
However, people who are in the industry, theatre production, or have worked alongside actors agreed with this method. They say it's a common practice to keep the sweat away from the mics.
Galer said on her Facebook page that it is the "best way to protect from the wind and the rain", and her audience thought it was incredibly entertaining, nonetheless.