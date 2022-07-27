Haylie Duff Is Directing A New Movie & She's Filming In This Florida City
Her newest project comes out this year.
We've all been on the edge of our seats for Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire sequel, so when that didn't happen, her big sister, Haylie Duff, pulled through with a new movie and she's directing it in Tampa, FL.
The actress posted a photo on Instagram on July 26 tagging Clearwater and mentioning that she is working in the Sunshine State right now.
"I’m currently in Florida, directing my first movie! It’s a dream I’ve always had tucked away in the back of my heart and I’m still in awe that I’m actually getting the chance to fulfill this dream," she wrote in her caption.
Her friends, like Lacey Chabert from Mean Girls and many of the Hallmark movies, gave her well wishes on the news.
"I’m so thrilled for you! Congratulations!!🎉," Chabert commented.
She didn't add much else about what this new project has in store, though we do know she's coming back to our TV screens.
Her newest film is called The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact, which is a spinoff from The Wedding Pact, which came out in 2014. Duff starred in the sequel in 2021.
One of her co-stars includes the main actor from The Blind Side, Quinton Aaron. He is seen in the trailer.
Duff lives in Texas with her husband and two kids, which is shown in her Instagram bio: "Texas girl 🧡". So, she's spending some time away across the country to work on what's yet to come.
Shortly after she posted that she was in Florida, she published a photo dedicated to her family showing her love and support.