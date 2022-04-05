The Cheesiest Food Truck Festival In Tampa Bay Is Back After A Two Year Hiatus & It Expanded
There's no 'grater' marriage than cheese and bread *chef's kiss*. 🧀
The only rule at this festival: grilled cheese is KING.
There's no better American sandwich than a traditional grilled cheese, and Tampa, FL knows exactly how to melt our hearts with this cuisine. In fact, there's a whole event dedicated to the cheese and bread combination, The Original Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Festival.
After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, these chefs have their gloves ready, their stovetops hot, and their ingredients on deck for the summer. The festival returns on June 4 from 12 pm-7 pm.
What started solely as a food truck-based event expanded to trailers and also tents. Now, there's live music, adult beverages, gift vendors, and more!
Two girls at the Original Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Festival enjoying their food.Generation Entertainment Florida
It's a day of thinking outside of the box and onto the black tops, as you hear the sizzle of butter turn to liquid goodness on the hot surface. Whether it's through a truck window or a tent table, you can watch the cooks press the toasted slices of bread glued together with - you guessed it - cheese.
Don't forget the best part - pulling the sandwich apart to see the melted dairy in between.
Waffle grilled cheese, mac n' cheese grilled cheese, pulled pork grilled cheese...wait a minute. Did we say cheese?
Waffle grilled cheese. Right: Mac n' cheese and meat grilled cheese.Generation Entertainment Florida
All different variations of such a simple concept are what has the Tampa Bay residents and visitors excited for the return of this event.
Another bonus to Tampa's delicious attraction is free parking and free admission. So, even if you aren't a fan of the food and just want to spend time with family and friends, it's a welcoming event for people of all ages.
Come hungry, leave satisfied, and make sure you save yourself some room for each vendor.