Boy, 14, stabbed at school in southern Manitoba sent to hospital
A school division in southern Manitoba says a student was hospitalized Monday morning after being stabbed during a confrontation at one of its schools.
The Portage la Prairie School Division, which oversees 17 schools in the area west of Winnipeg, said the injured student immediately sought help from a staff member.
A statement posted online from Pamela Garham, the division's superintendent and CEO, said staff members provided first aid and emergency crews were called.
"The division's priority throughout the incident was the safety and security of students and staff while police worked to locate and apprehend the suspect," said Garham.
"While this event is concerning, (the division) wants to reassure the community that maintaining safe and secure learning environments remains a top priority across all schools."
Garham added that the division is reviewing the stabbing to determine whether any additional safety measures or protocols are needed.
Mounties said the injured 14-year-old boy was sent to a hospital in Winnipeg in stable condition.
A brief lockdown was put in place at nearby schools and daycares in the city.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was located at a home in the city and taken into custody, and charges are pending.
Premier Wab Kinew said his government is supporting Portage la Prairie.
"As a society, making sure the kids are safe when they go to school is one of the basic responsibilities that we have, so scary situation. We're taking a look at it," he said at an unrelated event.
"This is a very sobering and real reminder of why school safety requires constant vigilance."
The province ordered all school divisions last year to review their security policies and submit them to the education department, after an elementary student was grabbed in a Winnipeg school bathroom.
The government said it received updated safety plans from all divisions the following month.
Kinew said the province is going to "double down" on those measures to make sure divisions are following their proposals.
Garnham said in an email that the Portage la Prairie division has made "significant investments" to strengthen security at all its schools.
Those include locking exterior doors, adding cameras and buzzers for public visitors, installing surveillance systems to monitor interior hallways and outdoor property, and adding more key-entry systems for staff.
"While no single measure can eliminate all risks, (the division) remains committed to continuously evaluating and strengthening school safety practices," said Garnham.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.
— By Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.