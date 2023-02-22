Teletoon Canada Is Getting A 'Glow Up' & Here's What It Means For All Your Childhood Favourites
You might not spot the iconic Canadian TV network on your screens in the future, though.
Most Canadians who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s likely have fond memories of watching their favourite cartoon shows on Teletoon.
But due to an impending rebrand, it looks like you may no longer spot the iconic Canadian TV network on your screens in the near future.
As announced by Corus Entertainment, owner of Teletoon, the TV network is going to get a new name along with some new programming.
Starting on March 27, Teletoon will be getting a "glow up" and get rebranded as "Cartoon Network," as per a written statement by Corus Entertainment.
It should be noted that this branding will only be taking effect on the English side of the channel, so the French language Télétoon, as well as the streaming service Teletoon+, will continue to look the same.
However, according to Corus Entertainment, no shows will be dropped in the revamp, with all programming carrying over to Cartoon Network.
That includes familiar favourites like Total DramaRama, The Amazing World of Gumball, and DC Super Hero Girls.
If you love watching cartoons, or have children who do, this isn't all bad news either as this rebrand will be bringing some new series to the channel including Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and My Adventures with Superman.
What's more, Corus is also introducing a new kids' television channel in Canada called Boomerang, which will feature loads of retro content and classic animation series. That includes everything from The Tom & Jerry Show and The Powerpuff Girls to Jellystone and Total Drama Island.
Teletoon started running animated programming in Canada over 25 years ago and is known for childhood classics like 6Teen, the Total Drama series, Teen Titans Go!, and many, many more.
So, while a lot of its well-loved shows may remain on screens, it might still feel like the end of the era to no longer spot that nostalgic Teletoon branding on your television.