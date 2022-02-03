Sections

'The Bachelor' Hits Up Toronto In Next Week’s Episode & This Is What We Know (VIDEO)

You'll recognize some of these places. 🌹

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Get your wine and popcorn ready, because the upcoming episode of The Bachelor features some places that you'll definitely recognize.

For the first time ever, The Bachelor will be taking place in Toronto, and, by the looks of it, other destinations in Ontario.

The episode, which is airing on February 7, showcases the "dynamic city of Toronto, Canada, as home for the week for the newest Bachelor, Clayton Echard and the remaining women vying for his heart," states a news release.

But what does the cast get up to during their stay in the province? While you'll have to wait until Monday for the full details, a look at the preview reveals a few activities Echard and his gang of girls enjoy.

The stars are seen gazing over Niagara Falls, riding a rollercoaster at what could be Canada's Wonderland, flying over Toronto in a helicopter, and dining with CN Tower views.

PREVIEW: The Shanae Show Heats Up | The Bachelor youtu.be

Photos show the group strolling through the Distillery District, and the caption states that they "take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters".

According to a Twitter post by Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, some cast members also take a boat ride to Dufferin Island Park.

Will there be a Tim Horton's coffee date? A maple syrup ceremony instead of a rose ceremony? Tune in on Monday to see all of the Canadian adventures unfold.

