The Body Of 29-Year-Old Taylor Pomaski Has Been Found In Texas & No Suspects Have Been Named
She was seen arguing with her boyfriend before her disappearance.
The remains of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL-player Kevin Ware — who went missing last year, have been identified, NBC News reports.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Tomas Gilliland confirmed in an e-mail that the Harris Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the body as Pomaski's.
After going missing in April 2021, a search went on for Pomaski and her body was eventually found in a ditch on December 10, 2022.
There are currently no suspects for the case,
Ware, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on April 19, 2021, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a firearm, but was released after posting a $23,000 bond.
According to Chron, he was seen fighting with Pomaski at a party at his house on April 25.
Pomaski was last seen in April 2021. According to witnesses, she had gotten into a "violent fight" with Ware before she disappeared.
NBC reports that 41-year-old Ware, who is a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was held for questioning in June 2021.
Ware is currently in Montgomery County Jail, according to inmate records. He was arrested again on June 11, 2021 after "failing to appear in court and check in with the probation office."
In June, KPRC-TV reported that Pomaski was reported missing on May 11 2021. Her family allegedly told authorities that they thought she migh be in possible danger.
There have been no arrests in connection to Pomaski's case, nor have any suspects been named.