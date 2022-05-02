NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
taylor pomaski

The Body Of 29-Year-Old Taylor Pomaski Has Been Found In Texas & No Suspects Have Been Named

She was seen arguing with her boyfriend before her disappearance.

Global Staff Writer
Taylor Pomaski.

Taylor Pomaski.

Taylor Pomaski | Facebook

The remains of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski — the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL-player Kevin Ware — who went missing last year, have been identified, NBC News reports.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Tomas Gilliland confirmed in an e-mail that the Harris Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the body as Pomaski's.

After going missing in April 2021, a search went on for Pomaski and her body was eventually found in a ditch on December 10, 2022.

There are currently no suspects for the case,

Ware, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on April 19, 2021, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a firearm, but was released after posting a $23,000 bond.

According to Chron, he was seen fighting with Pomaski at a party at his house on April 25.

Pomaski was last seen in April 2021. According to witnesses, she had gotten into a "violent fight" with Ware before she disappeared.

NBC reports that 41-year-old Ware, who is a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was held for questioning in June 2021.

Ware is currently in Montgomery County Jail, according to inmate records. He was arrested again on June 11, 2021 after "failing to appear in court and check in with the probation office."

In June, KPRC-TV reported that Pomaski was reported missing on May 11 2021. Her family allegedly told authorities that they thought she migh be in possible danger.

There have been no arrests in connection to Pomaski's case, nor have any suspects been named.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...