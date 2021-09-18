Trending Tags

canadian federal election 2021

The Election Falls On A Full Moon & An Astrologer Has Predicted What's Going To Go Down

"[Trudeau] probably should have consulted an astrologer!"

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Mary Hammel | Unsplash

The 2021 Canadian federal election falls on a full moon this year and it could have an effect on the results, according to a Canadian astrologer.

"When I looked at Justin Trudeau's chart and I looked at Erin O'Toole's chart — his main rival — it was really hard to see a clear winner," said Laurien Rueger, writer and astrologer at Astrology, Eh?.

"They both are facing a lot of challenges," she said. "So it was very difficult to pick one or the other. And I came to the conclusion that it's going to be very tight, and it's going to be a minority government."

Rueger believes that the phase of the moon will have an impact on the election.

"There's a full moon on election night, which usually suggests a time when we're going to be fully aware of a situation. Things culminate on full moons," she said. "But at the same time, we've got a very Neptunian influence, which casts a light of uncertainty."

Based on a factor of celestial movements, Rueger thinks O'Toole has a shot at winning.

"I'm thinking either he's going to win the election and he's going to struggle to build confidence to stay in power because he's going to be outnumbered by the Liberals and the NDP and the Greens, or he's not going to win and he's going to have to fight to retain his leadership of the Conservative Party," Rueger explained.

As for the election being called in the first place, Rueger said that Trudeau should have reached out for some advice.

"It wasn't the best time for him to make this kind of a gamble," she said. "He probably should have consulted an astrologer."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

