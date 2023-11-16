The Holiday Gift Guide To Make Your Shopping For Everyone On Your List Easier
From last-minute to thoughtfully curated gifts, tt's all here!
With the holiday season approaching, it's the perfect moment to brainstorm fantastic gift concepts and select adorable stocking fillers for your loved ones. If you find yourself unsure of where to begin – as holiday shopping can often feel daunting – this festive gift guide is here to provide you with some creative ideas.
Whether you're in search of tech presents, homey gifts, or wellness items to help you brave the chilly Canadian winter, this guide makes it a little easier for you to find something special.
Scope Squeez
Courtesy of Scope Squeez
Price: Starting at $8.97
Flavours: Original mint, peppermint and cinnamint
Details: P&G has just launched a new mouthwash concentrate, Scope Squeez. This palm-sized product packs the same number of uses as a regular 1L bottle of Scope into a pocket-sized bottle. The innovative design allows you to freshen up whenever and wherever you want - just add water and squeez! It makes for the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season.
Find it on Walmart & Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart*
*Available at major retailers Canada-wide
Orris Labs
Courtesy of Orris Labs
Price: Starting at $69.77 + tax per session
Address: 326 Davenport Rd #101, Toronto, ON
Details: If you're looking for a unique and memorable gift, consider the art of perfume making at Orris Labs. Whether you want quality time with loved ones, corporate team-building, or an unforgettable reunion with friends, a session at Orris Labs is the way to go. Ditch the standard perfume bottle and gift the chance to create a custom signature scent that will leave a lasting impression. Step into the realm of fragrances and create timeless memories!
*Only available in Toronto, ON
Drunk Elephant's Day Dazzle: The Morning Kit
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $128
PC Optimum Points: 1,920
Details: Wake up and dazzle the world with your radiant complexion! Drunk Elephant's Day Dazzle: The Morning Kit is your daily dose of freshness, vitality, and luminosity. Make every morning a celebration of beautiful, glowing skin.