The Suite Life's Cole Sprouse Posted A 'Naked Selfie & We’re Pretty Sure Something's Off
That's one hell of a dump truck 🚚 👀 🍑
We’re used to Kim Kardashian posting hot pics of her derriere on the internet, but we never thought we’d see the day the beloved Suite Life twin, Cole Sprouse, would be joining the bandwagon.
One half of the Sprouse twin’s blessed the gram with a naked selfie but with a twist, and he might be giving the ladies of Hollywood a run for their money.
Sprouse took to his Instagram account to share a selfie of himself sporting bed head, but in the background of the image, you can see his reflection of his entire backside in a body-sized mirror.
However, it doesn’t take much to put one and one together and realize the post was clearly a joke, as Sprouse very obviously photoshopped his butt to look a lot larger than the proportions of his body.
“Good morning to my publicity team,” read his caption.
The Riverside actors, 35.8 million followers and friends alike, were very amused by the post.
The famous celebrity photographer Damon Baker commented, “why the long bottom,” under the post.
Juanpa Zurita, an internet personality who first became famous on Vine, also commented on the post saying, “I think this was meant for close friends.”
Lana Condor from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before just commented, “no.”
“Them cheeks are looking COLOSSAL king,” said singer-songwriter Bazzi.
Mark Indelicato, Haley Lu Richardson, Paris Hilton and many more famous celebrities couldn’t get enough of Sprouse’s post and joined everyone in the comment section.
Sprouse’s fans were just as humorous in the comment section, with one saying, “haters gonna say it’s photoshop.”
Another wrote, “COLE KARDASHIAN,” which received almost 15K likes.
Hollywood need’s to watch out, there’s a new BBL in town, and he’s living the suite life.