The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back & Lizzo Is Asking the Tough Questions
"Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity?"
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is coming back after four years, but not everyone is ready to forgive and forget.
Victoria's Secret announced that a new V.S. show will return in 2023 during their 2022 earnings call, and it may not look the same as you remember.
"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year," said Chief Financial Officer Timothy Johnson.
Victoria's Secret & Co. told People that their new brand mission and projection will be their "guiding principle."
"This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We're excited to share more later this year."
Lizzo jumped on the news and took to Twitter to comment on the revival of the show.
\u201cThis is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity\u2019s sake\n\nBut if brands start doing this only because they\u2019ve received backlash then what happens when the \u2018trends\u2019 change again?\n\nDo the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?\u201d— FOLLOW @YITTY (@FOLLOW @YITTY) 1678024617
"This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity's sake," Lizzo tweeted. "But if brands start doing this only because they've received backlash then what happens when the 'trends' change again?"
"Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?" wrote Lizzo.
Victoria's Secret has been moving away from its previous image and rolling out more inclusive campaigns with body diversity over the past few years after some pretty big scandals.
In 2018, the brand's old marketing chief Edward Razek told Vogue that he didn't see a place for transgender or plus-size models in the show, and he was also accused of creating a "culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment" in a New York Times article in 2020.
Whether or not Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will really adopt inclusive practices in their rebooted show is still up in the air.
But, it will have steep competition with Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show cornering the market and executing fierce inclusivity.
Narcity reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.