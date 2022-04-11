Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

There's A New Busiest Airport In The World & Many Of The Top 10 Are In North America

Global Staff Writer
The world's busiest Airport is once again in the United States.

The Airports Council International (ACI) released the rankings for the busiest airports of 2021, and Atlanta, Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport is ranked as the top-visited airport of 2021. Other US airports rejoined the top 10 rankings, including Dallas Fort Worth, Denver Airport, Chicago O'Hare and Los Angeles LAX, among others.

The Atlanta airport had ranked No. 1 for 22 years in a row before Guangzhou took its place in 2020. China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport now stands in eighth place with 40.1 million passengers.

According to the ACI report, about 75.7 million people traveled through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport in 2021, which represents a hike of 76 percent, from 2020, though figures are still nearly 32 percent below those recorded in pre-pandemic 2019.

In second place followed Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas with an estimated 62.5 million passengers. With 58.8 million passengers, Denver, Colorado's international airport came in third for 2021.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World's director-general, said in a statement received by CNN that the numbers represent an "encouraging trend of recovery" in reference to pandemic numbers and the hit that the travel industry took from the beginning of 2020.

"Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022," he said, according to the outlet.

Though ACI reported that there were an estimated 4.5 million passengers globally in 2021, which represents about 25% increase from 2020 but still a 50 percent decrease from 2019.

These are the top 10 busiest airports in the world:

1. Atlanta, Georgia (75.7 million)

2. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (62.5 million)

3. Denver, Colorado (58.8 million)

4. Chicago, Illinois (54 million)

5. Los Angeles, California (48 million)

6. Charlotte, North Carolina (43.3 million)

7. Orlando, Florida (40.3 million)

8. Guangzhou, China (40.2 million)

9. Chengdu, China (40.1 million)

10. Las Vegas, Nevada (39.7 million)

