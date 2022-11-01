These 7 Sunny Escapes Are Super Cheap Right Now If You Can't Face Another Winter In Canada
Heading south for the winter isn't just for geese, you know.
Despite its reputation as a winter wonderland, Canada can be a tough place to spend the colder months of the year. And if you're not particularly into ice skating, hitting the slopes or snowshoeing into the wilderness, it can also be pretty boring.
Thankfully, there are parts of the world you can escape to that are warm, sunny and full of fun things to do — and it's not even expensive to get there.
If you book a flight with
Flair Airlines, for instance, you could go from Toronto to Cancun (where January is a balmy 25 degrees) for less than $250. A flight from Vancouver to San Francisco can cost less than $100, and you barely need to pack a sweater.
How? As an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), Flair charges you as little as possible for your flight so you can keep your cash for what you really want to do, be it skydiving over Arizona or sipping butterbeer at Universal Studios. With Flair, you can travel more often for less.
For those uninterested in hibernating through another season of snow squalls, freezing rain and blizzards, here are seven sun-drenched destinations you can jet off to instead.
Palm Springs, California
Located roughly two hours inland from Los Angeles, you will find Palm Springs. Known for hosting the springtime Coachella, it's also an ideal spot to take a break from the freezing winter up north.
The city itself is a palm-tree-filled oasis with a bustling downtown full of one-of-a-kind shops and unmissable eats, surrounded by rocky desert mountains. You can find plenty of cool places to stay too, including drag queen Trixie Mattel's newly opened Trixie Motel.
It's also a stone's throw from Joshua Tree National Park, so named for the unique trees that grow there (some of which are hundreds of years old).
Los Angeles, California
If you're into movies, Los Angeles is the place to be. Not only are some of the world's biggest studios located here, but it's also home to plenty of celebrities, gorgeous beaches and more sightseeing opportunities than you can poke a stick at.
You can get free tickets to be in the studio audience of your favourite shows like Dancing with the Stars, American Ninja Warrior or even Dr. Phil. And don't miss your chance to order something "animal style" from In-N-Out Burger while you're in town.
San Francisco, California
When it comes to things to see and do, San Francisco has it all. Crime buffs can check out Alcatraz Island, foodies can make a pilgrimage to the Michelin-starred Chez Panisse and everyone can marvel at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
As the first US city to legalize same-sex marriage and home of the country's first openly gay elected official (Harvey Milk), San Francisco is loaded with 2SLGBTQIA+ history and continues to welcome diversity to this day.
If you want to enjoy not wearing a duck-down coat everywhere, Dolores Park is a stunning place to take a picnic and soak up the skyline.
Pro-tip: Plan a visit to Pier 39 and check out the colony of wild sea lions that call the Bay Area home.
Tuscon, Arizona
Tucson is located in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, which is the only place you can find the giant saguaro cactus (aka every drawing of a cactus you've ever seen).
Home to artists and outdoor enthusiasts, Arizona's second-largest city is a quirky place embedded in stunning scenery.
Just outside the city, you'll find more than 40 golf courses and tons of resorts where you can take in breathtaking views while leisurely soaking in a pool.Hiking the rugged landscape, saying "hi" to the critters at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and taking in unmatched views of the night sky are all worth adding to your to-do list.
Orlando, Florida
Los Angeles isn't the only place you can live out your magical movie fantasies. With dozens of theme parks and attractions, Orlando has its own Wizarding World of Harry Potter too.
If that's not your bag, you can go see a real space shuttle at the Kennedy Space Center, get close to Florida's famous reptiles at Gatorland, or spend an evening or two soaking up the nightlife downtown.
Cancun, Mexico
Escaping to Mexico during winter in Canada is not only a great idea, but it's also affordable. While Cancun has a party reputation, there's something for everyone in this semi-tropical paradise.
You can visit nearby Chichén Itzá and explore what's left of this ancient Mayan city. There's also the Cenote Azul, a network of dazzling blue pools surrounded by lush greenery that will make you forget all about trying to reverse park in a snowstorm.
Los Cabos, Mexico
On the opposite coast of Mexico from Cancun is Cabo San Lucas (aka Los Cabos or "Cabo"). The beaches here are known for their stunning blue water and gentle waves that are perfect for paddleboarding, snorkelling and diving.
If you fly with Flair, you can use the money you saved to ride camels along the beach or go on a whale-watching tour — because majestic humpbacks also like to "nope" out of Canada in winter.
The vibrant downtown is worth exploring too, with a colourful art district and pumping nightlife.
There's no need to feel trapped in Canada and forced to endure another winter indoors. Escaping to warmer climates is easier than you might think, especially when you can get a great deal on flights with Flair.
Whether you're craving a tropical paradise, a rugged desert landscape or just somewhere to party without carrying your coat, you can make the most of winter this year by straight up leaving it all behind.
