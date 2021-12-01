This Adorable Ontario Log Cabin Has A Fireplace, Hot Chocolate Bar & 90 km Of Trails
Cozy up in this holiday-themed getaway.
As lovely as the holidays are, they can get super busy, so a scenic getaway is just what the doctor ordered.
Ontario is home to many unique stays, but this festive log cabin on Lake Erie is an ideal destination for these blustery winter months.
Picture a quiet abode in a fairytale's enchanted wood — that's the vibe of the Mabee Marsh Cabin. Nestled in the lush Carolinian forest, and part of the Long Point Eco-Adventures Resort, the cozy locale is decked out with holiday decor.
There's a glowing Christmas tree, countless Buffalo plaid blankets and adorable stockings lined above a wood-burning fireplace.
But the real star of the show is the cabin's very own hot chocolate bar, complete with all the fixings to satisfy your seasonal cravings. Just add a few marshmallows and slip into sweet chocolaty bliss.
Courtesy of Long Point Eco-Adventures Resort
Located on a private lot overlooking the Turkey Point Marsh, the Mabee Marsh Cabin has a ton of space to house your friends and fam.
Apart from the main cabin, which features the bathroom and kitchen, there's also an entertainment space, an outdoor fireplace and three additional yurts on the property that are equipped with queen beds.
There's no running water in the yurts, so those in larger groups will have to pop inside the cabin for that commodity. (That only makes for a great excuse to have another cup of hot cocoa.)
All the amenities, like wood for the fireplaces, towels and linens are included for guests.
With free Wi-Fi and a TV to watch all of your fave holiday movies on, you may be tempted to stay put inside the cozy cabin the whole time, but be sure to take advantage of the 90 kilometres of picturesque hiking trails nearby. There’s even ice fishing huts available for rent in the colder months (weather dependent).
The lot has direct access to the Turkey Point trail with bluffs, marshes and panoramic views of Lake Erie. Go on a long walk or fat-tire bike ride through snow-covered trees and then cuddle up by the fire with your favourite people.
Courtesy of Long Point Eco-Adventures Resort
Plus, there are a ton of attractions around Norfolk County to visit. Foodies can enjoy local cuisine in the bordering town of Port Dover. There's also the Simcoe Panorama light show to keep everyone feeling merry and bright.
A short walk from the cabin will take you to the Burning Kiln Winery, which is actually more convenient (and fun) than picking up a bottle for the stay beforehand.
In this peak season, the Mabee Marsh Cabin runs for $499 to $699 a night and can fit up to 15 guests. (You can't really put a price on the memories to be made here, so naturally, that's not listed.)
With beautiful scenery, nostalgic decor and all the hot chocolate you could dream of, Mabee Marsh Cabin is designed for a festive staycation away from the hustle and bustle of city living.
Book a stay this holiday season for a totally whimsical weekend with your loved ones.
Mabee Marsh Cabin
Price: $499 to $699/night
Where: Located in Long Point Eco-Adventures Resort, 1673 Front Rd., St Williams, ON
Details: The Mabee Marsh Cabin is the coziest getaway spot for large groups to spend time together cozied up indoors or exploring the surrounding trails and forests.
To learn more about Mabee Marsh Cabin or to book your holiday stay, check out Long Point Eco-Adventures' website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
