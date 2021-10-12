Trending Tags

This Castle For Sale In BC Is Right Out Of A Fairytale & It Even Has A Drawbridge

There's also a moat and a secret passageway to a private patio! 🏰

Sotheby's International Realty, Sotheby's International Realty

If you grew up dreaming of being a prince or princess, now is your time to make it a reality with this massive castle for sale in B.C.

The picturesque castle, which comes with a price tag of $3.45 million, sprawls across eight acres of land near the Monashee Mountains, in Lumby, B.C. and will make you feel like you're in a European fantasy.

The listing said that "the fresh waters of the Shuswap River" are on one side of the property, while Cherry Creek is on the other.

Sotheby's International Realty

The interior of the home is also incredible. The listing says: "These original owners painstakingly researched 15th century castles, falling in love with their soaring ceilings, arched doorways and large, multiple rooms and modernized the build to commercial grade specifications."

Sotheby's International Realty

The three bedrooms include one with a personal fireplace and secret passage to a private patio.

Sotheby's International Realty

Imagine lounging all day in this tub, like a queen. Literally.

Sotheby's International Realty

Everything down to the shower tile has that medieval times look.

Sotheby's International Realty

The open-concept kitchen features some decor that continues the knight in shining armour theme.

Sotheby's International Realty

The dining room takes fancy to a whole new level.

Sotheby's International Realty

The massive rooftop gives you 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space.

Sotheby's International Realty

Oh yeah, we can't forget to mention that the moat is also filled with koifish. They don't offer much protection, but they sure are cute.

Sotheby's International Realty

This actual castle — set in the middle of nowhere — is one of the coolest and most unique properties.

Sotheby's International Realty

