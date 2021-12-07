Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

This Country Is Moving To A Shorter Workweek & Shifting Its Weekend Starting Next Year

They say they're the first in the world to make such a move 🌴

This Country Is Moving To A Shorter Workweek & Shifting Its Weekend Starting Next Year
@burjkhalifa | Instagram, @burjalarab | Instagram

More and more companies are trying out a four-day workweek and seeing a lot of success in terms of work-life balance and, in some cases, even an increase in revenue.

Now we’re seeing a country move towards a shorter working week. The United Arab Emirates just announced that they would be adopting a four-and-a-half-day working week, starting January 1, 2022.

This decision makes the UAE the first country in the world to implement a shorter working week than the five-day global standard, according to the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Iceland has already experimented with a four-day week in recent years.

This move also comes with new working hours that will become 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.

The shorter working day on Friday will accommodate the Islamic holy prayers every Friday, which will be held at 1:15 p.m. across the UAE.

The UAE's weekends are on Friday and Saturday right now, but they'll shift to Saturday and Sunday beginning next month.

This change will apply to federal government workers and will give them the flexibility to work from home and shift the hours around to fit their needs while still completing the set number of weekly hours required from them, according to WAM.

The UAE government says the change will improve work-life balance while also enhancing trade opportunities and the performance of workers.

“From an economic perspective, the new working week will better align the UAE with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map,” the statement in WAM said.

“It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies.”

The success of shorter workweeks has been so overwhelming that 50% of Canadian companies are willing to try it out.

From Your Site Articles

These Are The 9 Cities Where The Cost Of Living Got A Whole Lot Cheaper This Year

BRB, moving to Europe ✈️

@Vitalyedush | Dreamstime, Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

If you were looking for a sign to pack your bags and move to another country, this is it.

The Economist Intelligence Unit just came out with its annual report on the Worldwide Cost of Living for 2021, and the results are not what you would expect.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Municipality Has Proposed A 4-Day Workweek & It Has Already Boosted Morale

Work-life balance is all the rage!

Municipality of French River | Facebook

Another Ontario municipality is working towards a four-day workweek to create "work-life balance" for its employees.

The municipality of French River proposed a four-day workweek trial that would run from January to the end of August 2022 on November 17 and is waiting to hear back from the deciding council on December 1.

Keep Reading Show less

This UK Bank Just Switched To A 4-Day Workweek With No Trial Run Or Pay Cuts

Same salary, more time off!

@atom.bank | Instagram

The four-day workweek is taking off in several countries around the world, and now even the banks are getting on board.

Atom Bank, an online bank based in the U.K., says it slashed workers' hours earlier this month without cutting their pay, and employees are apparently loving the new model.

Keep Reading Show less

Tim Hortons In Dubai Charged $870 For A 4-Course New Year's Eve Dinner

Nothing like a fancy Timmies meal with a view of fireworks! 😳
timhortonssaudi | Instagram Boule13 | Dreamstime

A Tim Hortons restaurant in Dubai offered a dining experience like no other on New Year's Eve, and it came with a steep price tag. 

The Dubai Mall's Tim Hortons charged patrons Dh2,500 for a New Year's Eve dinner on their promenade, with a view of the fireworks display included, reports The National News.

Keep Reading Show less