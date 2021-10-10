Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A 4-Day Workweek Is Being Tested All Over The World & Belgium Is The Latest To Consider It

Justin Trudeau has discussed the concept for Canada, too. 🇨🇦

A 4-Day Workweek Is Being Tested All Over The World & Belgium Is The Latest To Consider It
Ed Francissen | Dreamstime, Ant Rozetsky | Unsplash

Same hours, same pay, longer weekend. That's the concept that is currently being discussed by the government in Belgium — which may become the latest country to implement a four-day workweek.

This week, officials in Belgium told POLITICO that the government is considering broader reforms of the labor market, as the COVID-19 pandemic has "radically changed the way we work."

They say the four-day workweek concept aims to "give a worker more flexibility to organize their working week," by reducing the number of working days from five to four.

The Belgian proposal suggests that the number of working hours would stay the same overall, with employees working an increased number of hours across fewer days.

More clarity is expected to be provided this weekend, but a spokesperson for Belgium's economy and labor ministry says consensus on the proposal is growing among Belgium's seven-party coalition government. Once the feds have committed to the plan, a more detailed concept will be created.

It wouldn't be the first country to test out a similar program. In Iceland, four-day workweek trials have been ongoing for several years and the results show the program to have been an "overwhelming success."

Spain is also set to trial it on a national level, after the government agreed to launch a pilot project for companies who want to get involved.

What about a four-day workweek in Canada?

While there have been no formal commitments to the idea of a four-day workweek in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged calls for similar tests.

"I think there are a lot of people thinking creatively about what the post-COVID world could look like," he said back in June. "I look forward to hearing a wide range of suggestions. But right now, we're very much focused on getting through this particular crisis."

While the concept is yet to take off on a federal level, towns and individual companies across the country are trialling the change and in many cases, it seems to be going pretty well.

In September, an Indeed study found that around 50% of small, medium and large companies in Canada would consider implementing a shorter workweek.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A 4-Day Workweek Is Coming To This Canadian Company & Staff Will Be Paid The Same Salary

Less hours, same pay!

@eidosmontreal | Instagram

Every weekend is a long weekend for employees at a Montreal company that has officially announced it's moving to a four-day working week.

Video game studio Eidos said the new Monday to Thursday 32-hour working week will apply to both its offices — and the good news for employees is that their salaries are not affected, according to MTL Blog.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Are The Pros & Cons Of A 4-Day Workweek In Canada According To An Expert

The prospect of a better work-life balance vs. quality of work possibly being hindered.

Damir Kopezhanov | Unsplash, Zarif Ali | Unsplash

When it comes to what a four-day workweek in Canada would be like, an expert spoke to Narcity about the pros and cons that are associated with a different type of work schedule.

Andrea Bartlett, human resources director at Humi, a HR software company that supports Canadian businesses, noted that there are differing interpretations of a four-day workweek: a 40-hour workweek compressed to four days, a 32-hour workweek in four days with no change in salary or a modification of the expected hours to be worked per week.

Keep Reading Show less

An Expert Says These 8 Steps Will Help Canada Move Towards Having A 4-Day Workweek

"I have yet to hear of bad results during the trial stages - this might mean that a 'utopia' isn't as far away as we might think," Andrea Bartlett said.

Leon | Unsplash

With some companies and municipalities testing out or permanently implementing a four-day workweek in Canada, an expert has revealed eight steps that can help move the country away from the Monday to Friday 9-to-5.

Narcity spoke with Andrea Bartlett, who is the human resources director of Humi, an HR software company that supports Canadian businesses, and she said that companies will have to take charge of setting up a four-day workweek that's best for them. However, policies around a shorter workweek would need to be implemented by governments for there to be "real change."

Keep Reading Show less

A 4-Day Workweek Is Being Tested In Spots All Over Canada & This Is How It's Going

"Labour-wise- it's good. Good all around."👇🇨🇦

Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime, Wouter | Unsplash

Every weekend is a long weekend for employees in Canada testing a four-day workweek! Towns and individual companies across the country are trialling the change and in many cases, it seems to be going pretty well.

Back in 2020, the Nova Scotia municipality of Guysborough began testing out a four-day workweek for employees in the town. Per the schedule, approximately 60 municipal employees took either Monday or Friday off every week.

Keep Reading Show less