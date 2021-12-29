This French Island Near Canada Is The First Place In North America To Celebrate The New Year
It's only about 25 kilometres away from Canada!
You might not know it but there's actually a French island near Canada and its unique time zone means that it's the first place in North America to ring in the new year.
Saint Pierre and Miquelon is an archipelago just off the southern coast of Newfoundland that's about 25 kilometres and a 90-minute ferry ride away from Canada but it's not a part of the country.
The collection of islands is actually part of France which makes it the westernmost point of Europe even though it's in North America.
If you travel to Saint Pierre and Miquelon from Canada and other countries, you have to go through customs with your passport to get in.
There, the Euro is used and cars have European license plates.
Newfoundland, the territory's closest neighbour, has a unique time zone — 30 minutes ahead of Atlantic time — and so does Saint Pierre and Miquelon.
It's 30 minutes ahead of Newfoundland time so when it's 9 a.m. in Newfoundland, it's 9:30 a.m. in Saint Pierre and Miquelon.
This means that the French island is the first place in North America to celebrate New Year's Day and people there ring in the new year a full 30 minutes before people in Newfoundland do.
The territory's time zone also has another quirk to it.
When travelling to Saint Pierre and Miquelon from the closest spot in Newfoundland, you have to go west by ferry and so it's one of the few time zones where you have to change your time forward as you travel west!