You Can Completely Pamper Yourself For Only $35 At This 24-Hour Nude Spa In Georgia
There's a nude spa in Duluth, Georgia where you can let go of quite literally everything and just relax. It's called Jeju Sauna & Spa, and it's open 24/7.
Here, you can find unique thermal baths and pampering services around the clock in your birthday suit.
Jeju opened in 2007 and is named after the Korean word “Jjimjil”, meaning "heating". Its name and offerings are inspired by traditional Korean kiln saunas.
The saunas are found in the "dry area" of the spa where you'll also find a restaurant with over 20 Asian dishes. The "wet area", however, is where you'll find the thermal baths and many other amenities. Clothing is optional in this area.
When you enter the relaxation center, you will be given a wristband and comfy clothing to put on. After changing in the locker room, you will discover the vast glory of the common area, where you are asked to wear the provided clothing.
The common (dry) area houses nine saunas. Each sauna at Jeju is constructed of different minerals and aromas for diverse, but equally satisfying experiences.
They range from rock and salt to charcoal and wood. Each one has different heat levels and promotes unique restorative processes within the mind, body, and soul.
After finding your zen in the saunas, you will enter the wet area, where everyone is naked, an experience some find super empowering.
Here you will find the pool, thermal baths, showers, infrared light center, and “a-la-carte” services. These services include cold cucumber masks, Korean Demadi (body scrub), a rejuvenating hip bath, a variety of waxes, body massages, and reflexology.
You can even get your nails done and find the many skin-enhancing properties the infrared light station offers.
All you have to do is write your name on the whiteboard in the center of the wet area to mark your place in line for the different amenities.
Last but not least, the hottest (and coldest) attraction is the thermal cycle baths that include ice cold, lukewarm and piping hot pools.
There are also plenty of showers with toiletries provided.
It’s super comforting to know that Jeju is open every waking moment because as adults, loads of stress can sneak up at any time.
If you’re stressed and sleepless at 3 a.m. because life hurled yet another curveball at you, Jeju has got your back.
Jeju Sauna and Spa
Price: $35
Address: 3555 Gwinnett Pl. Dr. N.W., Duluth, GA 30096
Why You Should Go: To destress and let loose around the clock by enjoying countless spa experiences for a super affordable price.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 31, 2019.