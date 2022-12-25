This Glittery Drink It’s Perfect To Celebrate New Year’s Eve & It’s Made Of Only 3 Ingredients
"This is giving sugar plum fairy vibes."
2022 is almost over, and to say goodbye to it, many people like to celebrate with friends and family in the most glamorous and sparkly way.
Champagne is certainly the most popular drink on New Year’s Eve, but a social media influencer is making a glittery — and pink — version of it.
TikTok user Liv (@liv.yah) shared a simple drink recipe in a post that has gained over one million views and more than 100,000 likes.
The drink is easy to prepare, and you’ll only need three ingredients to make your New Year’s Eve party even more fun: Cotton candy, edible glitter, and Prosecco or champagne.
@liv.yah
easy nye, xmas or girls night drink idea 🍬 #cottoncandychampagne #cottoncandy #champagne #nye #nyedrinks #nyedrinkideas #xmas #xmasdrinks #girlsnight #girlsnightdrinks
The video shows a tall glass filled with pink cotton candy, topped with edible glitter, and then finished by adding the alcoholic beverage and a little bit more of the candy floss.
The comment section of the viral clip is flooded with TikTok users wanting to try this easy-to-prepare and fun drink.
"Oh, I love champagne. Cotton candy champagne I never had," one person wrote.
"I don’t drink it, but this looks yummy! I’ll try it with a seltzer," another user chimed in.
The comment section of Liv's viral TikTok video.liv.yah | TikTok
Some others were comparing the drink to fairies and even to a famous fragrances and skin care store.
"This is giving sugar plum fairy vibes," a person wrote in the comment section.
"This looks like it would taste like Bath and Body Works perfumes smell like, and that intrigues me," a TikToker shared.