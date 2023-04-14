This Island In Maine Has Stunning Coastline Views & Is A Summer Bucket List Must (VIDEOS)
The town is also known for their mouthwatering lobster. 🦀
There's an enchanting small town in Maine with an iconic national park, scenic hikes and picturesque streets. It's called Bar Harbor and it's located on the largest island off the state's coast, Mount Desert Island.
The best seasonal months to go are between June-August, according to U.S. News and World Report, so it should be at the top of your summer bucket list!
It's home to Acadia National Park, where you'll feel as though you walked onto a green-screen movie set with impressive panoramic sights at the height of its various hiking trails. You just might recognize it as a set location from the famous Leonardo DiCaprio movie, Shutter Island.
From Beehive Trail, The Bubbles, Gorham Loop and Precipice, you can try easy-to-difficult routes and still get awe-inspiring ocean and mountain views.
At this national park, you can also trek up Cadillac Mountain, where it's highly recommended to wake up early and head over there to watch the sunrise. You'll be high up above a blanket of clouds, and the scenery will truly take your breath away.
This town is also known for kayaking, sailing and active bike tours, as it's an outdoorsy traveler's dream.
If you like a more laidback vacation, you can relax your days away on a sailboat or even go whale watching.
There are countless local breweries and incredibly tasty dining halls, as well, that are uniquely decorated for an exciting backdrop, while you try the town's authentic cuisine.
Since Maine is off the Northern East Coast, the restaurants are well known for their fresh lobster dishes, including a meaty lobster roll doused in mayonnaise and sprinkled with spices and lemon juice.
Whether you're into the great outdoors, want a magnificent view that you don't get to see every day, or are a major foodie, Bar Harbor is your next adventure that awaits...and you should look into it as soon as you can, as summer is just around the corner!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.