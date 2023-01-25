This Mont-Tremblant Spot Is The Ultimate Après-Ski Destination & Here's Why You Need To Visit
Dinner, drinks, DJs and dancing!
Winter is long, so why not make the most of it by getting away and exploring somewhere new with your friends, family or partner? If you’ve never visited the Laurentians, a trip to these breathtaking mountains north of Montreal is a winter must.
Just a two-hour drive from the Ontario border, Mont-Tremblant is a go-to winter skiing and snowboarding spot that’s great for weekend winter getaways too.
After a big day on the slopes, there's nothing better than kicking back and relaxing with something delicious to eat and drink. And Casino de Mont-Tremblant is the mountain’s ultimate après-everything spot and a must-visit for any adventurer (over 18, of course!).
Nestled at the foot of Versant Soleil, Mont-Tremblant’s most popular ski slope, Casino de Mont-Tremblant is a cozy place to warm up and wind down. There’s decadent food, exclusive cocktails, and live entertainment on weekends, plus slot machines, table games and more — and you can even ski in and ski out.
With everything under one roof, it's the best place to hit after a busy day on the mountain.
Stop for a delicious meal at
Altitude, the Casino's restaurant, to take in spectacular views of the mountains while you dine — and there's even live music on weekends. On Sundays, you can tuck into a decadent and satisfying brunch as the sun warms the slopes.
If you love to dance, Casino de Mont-Tremblant has you covered. On weekends, Casino de Mont-Tremblant hosts a 5-8 p.m. après-ski happy hour with a special cocktail menu and entertainment like DJ sets and live music. This January, you can grab a drink and then hit the dancefloor to the beats of DJ Mario G or DJ LABJEE.
If you're looking to turn up the heat with your special someone this Valentine's Day, Casino de Mont-Tremblant is hosting a special V-Day party. Come dressed in red, party with your friends, snap a picture in the photo booth and maybe meet someone new. You’ll even be greeted by Cupid himself.
For a more low-key afternoon or evening after a day of winter activities, relax with a drink and some snacks while watching sports on the casino’s huge TVs or play one of their wide variety of games.
So if you're looking for a mid-ski lunch, après-ski bevvy, Sunday brunch or live music, look no further than the Casino de Mont-Tremblant. It has everything you need to unwind and have fun under one roof all-year long.
Casino de Mont-Tremblant
When: Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to midnight. Closed Monday-Wednesday.
Address: 300, chemin des Pléiades, Mont-Tremblant, QC
How To Get There: The Casino is ski-in ski-out from Versant Soleil, parking is free and there’s a shuttle service available Thursday-Sunday.
Accessibility: The Casino de Mont-Tremblant is accessible to people with limited mobility. Wheelchairs are available for customers at the casino’s coat check.
To learn more about the Casino de Mont-Tremblant, check out their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.