This New Vancouver Island Hospital Is Hiring & The Perks Are So Good
Embrace the sunshine, your new adventure awaits!
If you've ever dreamed of escaping the chaos of big-city living while advancing your nursing career, Cowichan Valley, nestled on Vancouver Island, is the perfect destination for you. Cowichan District Hospital is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as we prepare to unveil a state-of-the-art community hospital in 2027, and we're actively seeking dedicated nurses to join our team.
The Cowichan Hospital is currently in search of Registered Practical Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Psychiatric Nurses. Prospective candidates may qualify for relocation support, ensuring a smooth transition to your new home. Nestled in the heart of Cowichan Valley, this region is located in Canada’s only maritime Mediterranean climatic zone with the warmest year-round temperatures in the country. It's also an ideal place for families with access to top-notch schools and recreational amenities. If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you'll discover a wealth of natural adventures, including wildlife observation, fishing, mountain biking, golfing, kayaking, and more, right at your doorstep.
Cowichan District Hopsital
Where: 3045 Gibbins Rd, Duncan, BC
Available Positions: Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, or Registered Psychiatric Nurse
Who Should Apply: At Cowichan District Hospital, it's more than just a workplace; it's a family. If you're ready to embark on a fresh adventure, both in your professional and personal life, and join a community that genuinely cares, then this might be the perfect place for you. They also offer relocation support for eligible candidates, making the transition to Cowichan Valley a smooth process.