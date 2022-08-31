This Online Program Helps Canadians Build Seamless Websites & Hit Their Small-Business Goals
With GoDaddy and Futurpreneur, you don’t have to figure it out alone.
If you’re considering starting a business, you’re in good company. In fact, the entrepreneurial spirit is so strong in Canada that more than 97,000 new businesses launch every year on average.
Starting your own small business is exciting, rewarding and invigorating. It can also be a little overwhelming, especially when you feel like you don’t have all the skills you need to make your vision a reality.
A recent study conducted by Logit Group on behalf of GoDaddy found that Canadian entrepreneurs see the value in digital tools, but nearly one quarter of them reported an unfamiliarity and general lack of knowledge around setting up a successful digital presence.
That's where Empower by GoDaddy comes in.
A collaboration between GoDaddy and Futurpreneur, the Empower program in Canada offers passionate entrepreneurs of all skill levels free workshops, available in both French and English, as well as access to a free self-guided e-learning platform and a global network of business experts.
Futurpreneur is the only Canada-wide non-profit organization that has helped over 15,000 diverse entrepreneurs aged 18 to 39 launch their businesses with collateral-free loan financing and mentorship — so you know you’re in good hands.
Through the self-guided e-learning platform, participants of the Empower program will improve their digital skills in areas such as website building, e-commerce design, brand development, search engine optimization and social media marketing.
The program also offers networking and mentorship opportunities so small business owners can meet with like-minded entrepreneurs.
"Starting a business involves many complex and costly steps, and as a new business owner it was reassuring to have access to financing and mentorship support from Futurpreneur," said Jonathan Croteau, a GoDaddy user, Futurpreneur-supported entrepreneur and owner of Vert l’aventure.
"I also created a professional website to help grow my business, which was easy to build and affordable thanks to GoDaddy."
Whether you need support getting your new venture online or are looking to level up your established business, Empower by GoDaddy provides essential skills for entrepreneurs of all levels.
Krakenimages.com | Adobe Stock
In addition to the guided workshops and free e-learning platform, participants get a free subscription to GoDaddy Website Builder, plus a .com, .ca or .org domain name of their choice for two years.
There’s no need to figure it out on your own. With Futurpreneur and Empower by GoDaddy, you have access to all the help you need to bring your business to life online by registering for one of the complimentary workshops.
Registration is now open for the next Empower workshop, SEO Best Practices, which will be held on Wednesday, September 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
To learn more about Empower by GoDaddy, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.