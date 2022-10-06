This Ready-To-Drink Cocktail From Canadian Club Is The Sweet & Spicy Sip Fall Is Made For
Sit down pumpkin spice, it's not all about you.
When you think about the start of fall, what do you think of? Typically, it’s pumpkin spice, flannels and all of the fun activities that only make sense when you feel that chill in the air, like bonfires, apple picking and cracking open a cold one.
During this transitional time of year, almost everyone has their go-to drink that they love to sip on. And while some may be satisfied with just a beer or cider, there's a certain bevvy you might have overlooked that pairs perfectly with falling leaves.
For everyone over beer, Canadian Club offers a refreshing twist on the classic cold one with the newly relaunched C.C. & Ginger Ale Mixed & Ready.
With warm undertones of ginger and spices, it perfectly complements sweater weather and long weekends with friends and family.
@lifestylebyalexis | Instagram
Featuring crisp hints of honey, grains and the signature spice of Canadian Club Whisky blended with the sweet candied notes of ginger ale, this cold one is perfect for your upcoming fall activities — be it pumpkin carving or a spooky movie marathon.
Made with 5% alcohol and 30% less sugar1, this Canadian cocktail is available in six-packs of 355-millilitre cans in Western Canada and in individual 473-millilitre cans across Canada.
Whatever your plans are for Canada’s most beautiful season, make sure you enjoy C.C. & Ginger Ale Mixed & Ready responsibly
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.