This Twinkling Trail Near Ontario Takes You On A Starlit Stroll Above A Snow-Covered Forest
It's like wandering through a fantasy land.
You can take your winter adventures to new levels at this magical experience that's a road trip away from Ontario. The attraction takes you through a "winter wonderland" filled with lights, a dazzling forest, and a treetop trail.
The Wild Center is a natural history attraction located in Tupper Lake, New York, about a 2-hour drive from Ontario, depending on where you cross the border.
One of the most unique experiences that the center offers is the Wild Walk — a unique trail that takes you through the treetops of the Adirondack Forest. The trail is comprised of bridges, a nest, giant tree, spiderweb, and more.
During the winter months, the center is hosts an enchanting event called Wild Lights. This year, the event is running on select nights until February 25 and it transforms the area into an "enchanting, illuminated, winter wonderland."
Wild Lights first began during the pandemic as a way for people to get out and enjoy nature. It features tens of thousands of lights all strung by staff members.
The experience takes you through the Forest Music trail and you'll pass by 130 trees decked out in dazzling lights. You can also visit Stickwork, a "natural sculpture" by Patrick Dougherty.
The Wild Walk is covered in lights and you'll feel like you're wandering through a winter fairytale as you stroll above the treetops. There are 24 speakers throughout the trail playing music written specifically for the experience.
You can also visit the interior section of the center where you can see otters playing as well as the new Climate Solutions exhibit.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Wild Lights
Wild Lights at the Wild Center.
Price: $5+ per adult
When: Select nights until February 25, 2023
Address: 45 Museum Dr., Tupper Lake, NY
Why You Need To Go: This twinkling trail will lead you through snowy treetops for a magical winter adventure.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.