Tick Season Could Be Starting Earlier This Year & Here's How To Prevent Tick Bites
There's an app to identify the worst ticks!
With the temperatures warming up, more people may be headed for hikes outdoors and with that comes a reminder about protecting yourself against ticks, which carry the bacteria behind Lyme disease.
Experts in both Canada and the U.S. say tick season may be getting an earlier start this year following a milder winter and that could mean more tick bites.
The insects can be found both in Canada and across the U.S. states and certain areas are more prone to ticks that may be carrying Lyme disease, which can spread to humans.
Before heading outdoors, it's important to be mindful of not just insect repellant, but also the clothes you're wearing and what to watch out for.
Here's everything you need to know about preventing tick bites.
What does a tick bite look like?
According to the Mayo Clinic, a tick bite may look like a "tiny, itchy bump on your skin, much like a mosquito bite."
The only way to know for certain that you've been bitten by a tick is if you see the tick on you.
What should you do if you're bitten by a tick?
Dr. George Chaconas says if you see a tick on you, the first thing you want to do is remove it properly.
The professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine recommends watching a YouTube video if you want to see how it's done. However, what he says you will need is a pair of tweezers to grasp the insect rather than squeezing it.
"You would like the tick to be removed intact, you don't want to be squeezing it like a tube of toothpaste," he told Narcity.
What are the symptoms of a tickborne illness?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says many tickborne illnesses can have similar signs and symptoms.
The symptoms include:
- fever and chills
- aches and pains like a headache, fatigue and muscle pain
- a rash
The health authority recommends going to see a doctor if you experience these symptoms within a few weeks of being bitten.
Does every tick carry Lyme disease?
Not every tick carries Lyme disease.
The Government of Canada says the disease is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi, which is spread through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.
Chaconas says even if a person is bitten by an infected tick, it takes more than 24 hours before that tick is going to transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
"You have time to remove the tick in a safe way. It's not like 'oh the tick is on me. It's bitten me. I've got Lyme disease.' It's not like that," the professor explained.
How is Lyme disease treated?
Chaconas says Lyme disease is typically treated within two to three weeks with doxycycline being the first drug of choice for many physicians.
The expert says most people will then "bounce back and they're fine."
"There are about 7% of people who are diagnosed and treated, who can have symptoms that don't go away so easily," he added.
How can I prevent tick bites?
When it comes to going hiking outdoors this spring and summer, being properly prepared is key.
Chaconas says there are a number of different things a person can do to prevent tick bites, including wearing light-coloured clothing to be able to see the dark coloured ticks more easily. He also suggests pulling your socks over your pants to prevent any ticks crawling up under your pants.
Insect repellant or wearing permethrin-treated clothing is also useful.
Make sure you also check yourself and whoever you're with for ticks when you get home, and that includes pets.
"They can bring ticks home and then they can end up crawling in off the dog or the cat onto you and you can get bitten later on in your own house," Chaconas continued.
The professor says the ticks that typically carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease are about the size of a sesame seed or pinhead so you really have to look hard for them.
Lastly, there is also an app that you can download on your phone called eTick, which can help you identify a tick and whether it's one of the infected ones.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.