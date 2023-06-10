Mosquitoes Are Out With A 'Vengeance' In Parts Of Canada & Here's Who's Feeling The Sting
They need to buzz off!
If you've been battling mosquitoes while spending time outdoors and then dealing with the annoyingly itchy bumps that come with a mosquito bite, you're not alone.
Canadians are seeing a surge in these particular insects and one expert says he hasn't seen it this bad in Ontario in years.
"Sometimes they sort of lead us gently into the summer. You get a few and you kind of get used to them," David Beresford, a biology professor at Trent University says.
"We didn't really get a chance to get used to them. So when you go outside, suddenly there's a cloud of mosquitoes."
Unfortunately, the uptick is being seen across the country and there are several reasons why it may be happening.
So how long will expect these pesky insects to be around and how can you best protect yourself?
Here's what you need to know about this year's mosquito season.
Why are there so many mosquitoes this year?
According to Beresford, the jump in mosquitoes is thanks to the wet and cool spring we had.
The biology professor says the amount of rainfall in Ontario created a problem because it gave the mosquito larvae a good habitat to live in.
He explained that the mixture of cool spells followed by hot pulses allowed the mosquitoes to develop at a quicker pace.
"Those larvae matured quickly and became adults," Beresford told Narcity.
"They were hungry females, they wanted blood meals and they need blood to lay eggs because they need the protein. So those females then came out with a vengeance."
He says he's seen a similar situation play out in Ottawa and out west in B.C.
"They're really aggressive, they hurt, there's so many of them," he says.
That may not be the only reason for the surge in mosquitoes.
In an interview with CTV News, Laura Ferguson, says another reason Canada is seeing more mosquitoes is because the country is seeing more species of the insects than it has in the past. That's because mosquitoes can travel from other parts of the world and then breed in their new home.
"Here in Nova Scotia for instance, we didn't have a (species) a couple of decades ago. It came over from Japan in tire, we think and it's just exploded across the province and you can find it anywhere now," the assistant professor of biology at Acadia University in Nova Scotia told CTV.
Will it be this bad all summer?
When it comes to the rest of the summer, Bereford doesn't think it will be this bad the entire season, especially if we see dry weather.
"A female [mosquito] only lives about a week or so," he said. "If it stays dry, then their numbers will plummet."
The prof says that's because mosquitoes don't need just heat to grow, but they need puddles as well.
"Although ponds and streams and wetlands are a good mosquito habitat, it's the edges that they need because everything that likes to eat a mosquito larvae lives in the main part of the body of that water."
So if you have a pond in your backyard or in your neighbourhood, he says few mosquitoes will be there because of the "beetles and minnows" eating the baby mosquitoes.
"As soon as you make a puddle, let's say you walk around the edge of the pond it's a little wet and leave footprints or have cattle leave footprints [...] those little puddles, the size of a flowerpot, are amazing mosquito habitat because they're nice and warm and nothing's in there to eat them."
Are we seeing an upward trend of mosquitoes year after year?
Beresford says we're not seeing an upward trend year over year when it comes to mosquitoes.
The biology prof tells Narcity what we see is based on spring conditions.
He also addressed any concerns that what we're seeing this year is due to climate change.
"Climate change will make the spring come a little earlier if it gets warmer, but it won't change the dynamics of the transition from winter to summer."
What it will do, he says, is shift the timing of that and it doesn't necessarily "get accompanied by an increase in numbers [of mosquitoes]."
Beresford also highlights that some of the worst predictions for climate change are that we could be in a dry zone and that would mean far fewer mosquitoes.
How long is mosquito season in Canada?
According to the Government of Canada, mosquitoes are most common from May to September in most parts of the country.
You can get bitten at any time of the day by a mosquito, but the government website notes that the bugs are typically more active at dusk and dawn so keep that mosquito repellent handy!
How do you prevent mosquito bites?
When it comes to protecting yourself against the pesky critters, Beresford recommends using anything with DEET and the stronger the DEET content, the better.
"You can put it on your hands like two or three drops," he explained.
"Rub your hands together and then using both hands just rub the back of your arms, your forearms, the back of your neck, your hairline. All you need is a very, very thin film."
He also suggests getting a bottle of a mosquito repellent rather than the spray so that most of it stays on your skin and not in the air.
"The mosquitoes land they taste with their feet and what we think happens is their brains get confused. We think they forget why they're there," Beresford added.
"We can't really know what goes on in their little heads, but they jump off right away."
As previously mentioned mosquitoes lay their eggs in still or standing water so removing those sources of water on your property can help.
On its website, the Government of Canada recommends:
- keeping your gutters clean
- emptying spots where water can accumulate like tire swings
- flipping flower pots, watering cans, etc. upside down
- replacing water in bird baths and outdoor pet dishes at least twice a week
- covering garbage, recycling or composting containers to prevent water from pooling inside
- drilling holes in the bottom of containers that are uncovered
- keeping your swimming pool clean and chlorinated and removing any water from the screen
- Wearing loose clothes made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from your skin, like nylon or polyester.
- Using mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an area without a screen
- Wearing long pants and sleeves as well as shoes and socks while you're outside
- Fixing or replacing old screens in doors, windows and vents that may have holes so insects can get inside your home
