Allergy Season Is Ramping Up In Ontario & BC & It's Going To Be 'Fairly Severe' For 1 Province
Here are some tips to beat the symptoms. 🤧 👇
If you've been sneezing, dealing with a runny nose and itchy eyes, then unfortunately, you know allergy season is upon us.
While it may have been a slow start, allergies are ramping up in Canada, and experts say people in some areas are in for a rough time.
Narcity spoke to experts in both Ontario and B.C. to see what people in those provinces can expect, and one province is on track to have the worst season it's seen in years.
Daniel Coates, the director of Aerobiology Research Laboratories in Ottawa, says Ontario is the unlucky province with almost double the tree pollen compared to previous years.
"Toronto started seeing pollen right away in mid-March, and it's on track actually to be one of the worst seasons in a long time in Toronto, but not really for the rest of the country," he explained.
So what can people expect in Ontario and B.C. moving forward and how can they best deal with the symptoms?
Here's what we know about this year's allergy season and what you can do to help yourself as much as possible.
What are the most common seasonal allergens and when do they occur?
Pollen, which is a "fine powdery substance" produced by trees, weeds and grass is one of the most common seasonal allergens in the country, according to Asthma Canada.
In Canada, tree pollen kicks off the season typically in April and lasts until May. It's then followed by grass and weed pollen, which begins in late May until mid-July and mid-August until October.
What type of allergy season will Ontario have?
Much like Coates' analysis, Dr. Paul Keith, a professor of medicine in the Division of Clinical Immunology and Allergy at McMaster University, says Ontario has seen a fairly severe allergy season so far.
"This spring, we had a long period that was very warm and dry, and people seem to really have a lot of symptoms," Keith told Narcity and added that, unfortunately, the trend may very well continue.
"Particularly if we have a very hot, dry summer, where you have increased pollen and you also have increased pollution exposure, and also increased exposure to irritants."
What type of allergy season will B.C. have?
On the western side of Canada, allergy season usually starts in late January to early February for Victoria and Vancouver, but Coates says this year that was delayed until mid-March.
Dr. Victoria Cook, a clinical immunologist and allergist in Victoria, B.C., agrees the season was delayed and that has to do with the weather the province experienced last year.
"Last year, our weather [in B.C.] was super cold so the grass pollen season was a little bit delayed," she said.
While grass pollen has been a bit higher this year, Cook says British Columbians can expect a pretty standard season.
The allergist adds the distribution of some of the trees like alder and birch in coastal B.C. is increasing and that could influence the level of pollen in the air in the future.
What will the rest of allergy season look like?
As for what's to come, Coates says he anticipates most of the country will see a normal season when it comes to grass and weed pollens.
However, he notes Toronto will once again exceed that simply because "tree season was so crazy."
He also calls Toronto the capital of ragweed, so take that as a warning if you're allergic!
Are allergy seasons getting worse in Canada?
The three allergy experts Narcity spoke to agree that allergy seasons are getting worse in Canada.
"We have almost 30 years of data, and what it's showing is a continuous increase of pollen year over year," Coates explained.
As for the why, a big part of it is due to climate change.
"The more warm weather you have, the more pollen you're going to have in the air," Coates added.
Coates also notes that urban planning is another factor in worsening allergies. More male trees are being planted because they don't flower or produce fruit, simply because they are not as messy. Male trees do, however, produce more pollen, so it's not exactly a win-win situation.
What are some ways you can deal with your allergies?
Anyone who suffers from allergies knows how uncomfortable they can be.
Keith says avoidance is key for allergy sufferers, which means staying indoors on hot, dry days with poor air quality.
Coates also suggests drinking plenty of water to flush out your system, wearing wrap-around sunglasses and keeping in mind that animals and your shoes can track pollen indoors.
The pollen expert also suggests staying up to date with what's in the air so you can adjust your daily routine. You can do that by checking the Weather Network's pollen forecast or checking apps like Allergy Sufferers.
The Mayo Clinic also has various tips, which include:
- Removing clothes when you come home and showering to get any pollen off your skin and hair
- Hanging up laundry inside rather than outside as pollen can stick to clothing and bedsheets
- Wearing a face mask while you're outside
- Keeping windows closed when pollen counts are high
- Avoiding outdoor activities in the early morning when pollen counts are highest
- Using an air conditioner inside your home and car if possible
- Using a dehumidifier inside the house
Cook also suggests immunotherapy treatments like allergy shots and tablets that melt under the tongue.
"[Immunotherapy] is where we give you little bits of the thing that you're allergic to over time to help your body be less reactive to that thing," she explained.
Keith says another thing to keep in mind is that even if someone is not allergic to pollen, they can still be affected by it.
"I think even if you're not allergic, we have a lot of pollen in the air, a lot of irritants from trees that can give you very similar symptoms," he said.
Considering we still have a ways to go with allergy season, being prepared and seeking help if needed will help you get through it.
Good luck out there!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.