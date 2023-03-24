A TikToker Is Calling Out Youtube Kids Over Scary Clip & People Are Suggesting Other Platforms
Many parents rely on different online video platforms precisely targeted at children for their kids to enjoy content. However, some adults have found that not all content available on these children-specific platforms is for the little ones to watch.
Recently, a mom called out YouTube Kids over a scary clip that popped up while her 2-year-old was spending some time on the platform.
Hannah Bishop (@beautyby_hannah.b) shared a TikTok post showing the seven-second video of a cartoon train singing, "I’m gonna chug, I’m gonna choo, I’m gonna kill the lot of you," and showing a friendly face that turns into a frightening one when the character sings the last part of the melody.
"I don’t even have words for this. Needless to say, we are looking for a different subscription for Brody to watch," Bishop wrote in the caption of her social media publication.
The clip has gained over four million views, with TikTok users flooding the comment section, sharing their concerns over this type of material reaching toddlers and children.
"Ugh! YouTube Kids is so frustrating! Sorry mama, that is so scary!" one person wrote.
"In your settings, you can choose their content," advised a user.
"There’s a big epidemic of gore videos being put in the middle of YouTube Kids videos," another TikToker chimed in.
Other parents are suggesting different streaming services deemed suitable for children.
"Drop YouTube Kids. Not worth having to verify all the content and still potentially miss something. PBS Kids or even a curated Netflix is better," one TikToker argued.
"We got rid of YouTube Kids a long time ago. It’s overstimulating," someone else wrote. "PBS Kids and their games app are the best."
Another user suggested downloading SafeVision which, according to the commenter, is an app that keeps disturbing content away from kids. On its website, SafeVision claims to be "a mobile app that helps parents control YouTube videos for their children."