Topless Photos Of A Wisconsin Women's Volleyball Team Leaked & Consent Convos Are Blowing Up
Police are looking at "multiple crimes."
Police are investigating “multiple crimes” targeting the women’s volleyball team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, after private photos and videos showing them topless were leaked online.
The school’s athletic department says it’s working with the UW-Madison Police Department to figure out who has been “sharing sensitive photos without consent.”
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
UW Athletics added in a statement that the photos and videos “were never intended to be shared publicly and are being circulated digitally.”
The school also shot down any notion that the women might’ve been to blame for taking the photos in the first place, saying that police are “not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter.”
The team’s coach, Kelly Sheffield, also told the La Crosse Tribune that he supports his players and there will be no disciplinary action against them.
One of the images shows the players celebrating topless after winning the Big Ten title last November, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The photos came from one team member’s phone, the Tribune reports.
The photos have been removed from several websites where they were posted and no suspects have been identified.
The state of Wisconsin passed a law to criminalize the sharing of private images without consent back in 2014. The law applies whether or not the image was taken with the victim’s consent.
Although some of the images have continued to circulate on social media, many have been calling for others to stop making the problem worse.
"Stop spreading the Wisconsin Volleyball stuff," wrote one user on Tuesday, before police stepped in. "They certainly did not consent to that being all over the internet. Nasty."
"What the f*ck is wrong with people?" another user wrote on Reddit. "Why don't people think, 'Huh, I wonder what I would do or how would I feel if someone shared my private photos...?'"
"I feel bad for these women because their t*ts are going to be on the internet forever without their consent," wrote another user. "Whoever posted those private pics and videos is a scumbag."
The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team has been among the NCAA's best for years and they won their first national title last year.
The team currently boasts a 13-3 record and is due to play its next match on Friday night.