11-Year-Old Sudbury Boy Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help To Find Him
Police are requesting public assistance.
2h
Sudbury Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy named Phoenix Berti and are now asking for the public's help.
Police reported the boy missing in a tweet at 11:24 p.m. on Monday night.
Sudbury police are requesting the publics assistance in locating 11 yr old Phoenix BERTI. He is described as white male, 4 ft, 95 lbs. last seen wearing blk ball cap, grey and blk shirt, grey pants with black stripe and white Nikes, riding a black and red BMX. pic.twitter.com/ZhgxxHzjLN
— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) September 21, 2021
Berti is described as a "white male, 4 ft, 95 lbs." He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a grey and black shirt, grey pants with a black stripe and white Nikes.
Police say he was riding a red and black BMX bike.
However, the last location of where the boy was last seen has not been disclosed.