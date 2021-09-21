Trending Tags

11-Year-Old Sudbury Boy Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help To Find Him

Police are requesting public assistance.

11-Year-Old Sudbury Boy Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help To Find Him
SudburyPolice | Twitter

Sudbury Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy named Phoenix Berti and are now asking for the public's help.

Police reported the boy missing in a tweet at 11:24 p.m. on Monday night.

Berti is described as a "white male, 4 ft, 95 lbs." He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a grey and black shirt, grey pants with a black stripe and white Nikes.

Police say he was riding a red and black BMX bike.

However, the last location of where the boy was last seen has not been disclosed.

