Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

6 Cute Ontario Homes For Under $250K That Will Have You Fleeing Your Overpriced Apartment

Time to pack your bags!

6 Cute Ontario Homes For Under $250K That Will Have You Fleeing Your Overpriced Apartment
Allison Belluz | RE/MAX, Michael Roy and Josh Sarazin | RE/MAX

Finding Ontario homes for under $250K may seem like a daunting task, but it's not impossible.

Currently, there are tons of cute houses on the market listed at such a low price they will have you fleeing your overpriced apartment in the 6ix.

While some of them may need a bit of love and renovation, it's still a great way to become a homeowner.

Cozy Small Town Home

Michael Roy and Josh Sarazin | RE/MAX

Price: $114,900

Address: 17 Third Ave. N., Levack, ON

Description: A cozy one-floor home in a town that sits 40 minutes outside of Greater Sudbury.

View Here

The Perfect Starter Home 

Simone Donaldson | RE/MAX

Price: $219,900

Address: 304 Superior St., White River, ON

Description: An affordable three-bedroom starter home located in a bustling Northern Ontario town.

View Here

Thunder Bay Home

Allison Belluz | RE/MAX

Price: $219,000

Address: 1113 Walsh St. E., Thunder Bay, ON

Description: An adorable home that comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

View Here

Smiths Falls Home

Julie Smid | RE/MAX

Price: $249,500

Address: 24 Roosevelt Dr., Smiths Falls, ON

Description: A unique, affordable home that is located in the scenic and historic Smiths Falls.

View Here

Adorable Starter Home 

Michael Roy and Josh Sarazin | RE/MAX

Price: $234,999

Address: 12 Emile St., Greater Sudbury, ON

Description: A two-bedroom home located a short walk from a grocery store, pub and fitness centre.

View Here

Century Home 

Liam Kealey and Brendan Kealey | RE/MAX

Price: $169,900

Address: 1687 Beachburg Rd., Beachburg, ON

Description: A spacious century home that is in need of a loving touch.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Home For Sale Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie But Is Only $280K

Is the price worth the haunted vibes?

Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX, Kathleen Lent | RE/MAX

An Ontario home for sale just popped up on the market at a surprisingly reasonable price, but it will need a lot of work before becoming move-in ready.

The home in Devon, Ontario, at 925 Highway 593 is a sprawling three-bedroom, one-bathroom home that looks like something straight out of a horror movie.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Cottage For Sale Is Under $350K & Sits On A Small Island With Breathtaking Views

It's only two hours away from Toronto.

Luis Denison | REMAX, Luis Denison | REMAX

Finding an adorable Ontario cottage within a decent price range is no easy task for millennials, but that doesn't mean there aren't unique opportunities out there.

16 E. MacDonald Cres., located in Madoc, Ontario, stands as a glowing example of the rare finds lurking in the northern parts of the province, and it's still a comfortable driving distance from Toronto. It's also nestled on the most adorable island.

Keep Reading Show less

Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Right On The Water & Actually Under $350K (PHOTOS)

This spot has major vacay vibes.

Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX, Danielle Beitz | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to experience million-dollar views on the lake for a fraction of the price.

The property, which is appropriately located at 163 Paradise Ln., is a four-bedroom and two-bathroom bungalow that represent the best of affordable cottage living.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Home For Sale Is Sandwiched Between A Lake & Orchard For Major Vacay Vibes

Nothing says Niagara-on-the-Lake more than this house.

Rob Golfi | RE/MAX, Rob Golfi | RE/MAX

An Ontario home will let you indulge all the appealing aspects of life in Niagara-on-the-Lake while barely forcing you to leave your front lawn.

34 Firelane 11A, located in Niagara, Ontario, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom paradise that has a lake as a backyard and a view of an orchard from the front.

Keep Reading Show less