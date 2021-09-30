6 Cute Ontario Homes For Under $250K That Will Have You Fleeing Your Overpriced Apartment
Time to pack your bags!
Finding Ontario homes for under $250K may seem like a daunting task, but it's not impossible.
Currently, there are tons of cute houses on the market listed at such a low price they will have you fleeing your overpriced apartment in the 6ix.
While some of them may need a bit of love and renovation, it's still a great way to become a homeowner.
Cozy Small Town Home
Michael Roy and Josh Sarazin | RE/MAX
Price: $114,900
Address: 17 Third Ave. N., Levack, ON
Description: A cozy one-floor home in a town that sits 40 minutes outside of Greater Sudbury.
The Perfect Starter Home
Price: $219,900
Address: 304 Superior St., White River, ON
Description: An affordable three-bedroom starter home located in a bustling Northern Ontario town.
Thunder Bay Home
Price: $219,000
Address: 1113 Walsh St. E., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: An adorable home that comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Smiths Falls Home
Price: $249,500
Address: 24 Roosevelt Dr., Smiths Falls, ON
Description: A unique, affordable home that is located in the scenic and historic Smiths Falls.
Adorable Starter Home
Michael Roy and Josh Sarazin | RE/MAX
Price: $234,999
Address: 12 Emile St., Greater Sudbury, ON
Description: A two-bedroom home located a short walk from a grocery store, pub and fitness centre.
Century Home
Liam Kealey and Brendan Kealey | RE/MAX
Price: $169,900
Address: 1687 Beachburg Rd., Beachburg, ON
Description: A spacious century home that is in need of a loving touch.