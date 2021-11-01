Ontario Home With 14 Rooms Is Selling For Under $1M & Has Breathtaking Views Of The Water
Enjoy the crystal blue waters of Lake Huron.
Most Ontario homes don't offer breathtaking views of a lake, but this massive abode has crystal blue sights.
682 Dorcas Bay Rd., located in Tobermory, is a stunning four-bedroom and two-bathroom home that offers its owners 3,162 square feet of living space and captivating views of Lake Huron.
The home's backyard is a literal pathway to paradise, offering easy access to the shore and campfire area.
Its interior is equally as immaculate with a cozy, yet modern aesthetic and propane fireplace. There is lots of space to spread out, with 14 rooms in total.
Its open-concept kitchen features a beautifully crafted island and plenty of room for those who love to cook.
Its spacious downstairs can easily be used as a home gym and games room.
However, with a massive dock, you'll probably be spending most of your time down by the water, at least during the warm months.
Tobermory Waterfront Home
Price: $989,000
Address: 682 Dorcas Rd., Tobermory, ON
Description: A waterfront home that offers views of clear blue waters and an impressive amount of space.