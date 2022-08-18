7 Low-Key Patios In Toronto That'll Change The Way You & Your Friends Chill This Summer
From quirky backyards to picturesque terraces.
With the sun shining and the city buzzing, patio season has officially touched down in Toronto. Luckily, if you and your pals are looking for a chill spot for a hangout, the city’s dotted with great options for a laid-back bite and drink.
Plus, for those patio nights that you never want to end, you can make the good times last a little longer with all the events and activities across the 6ix.
After all, what makes a memorable summer is those unsung moments where you can truly unwind — all with a Coors Light in hand, of course.
It’s not usually the planned itineraries or “official” events that make this season magical, it’s those quiet, “unofficial” moments. But for a little nudge in the right direction, check out these low-key patios and the activities that’ll let you stretch out the season.
Grab A Pint At Hemingway’s
Address: 142 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON M5R 1A8
Why You Need To Go: You just can’t go wrong with a rooftop patio. Hemingway’s a laid-back staple in Toronto's upscale Yorkville neighbourhood for casual bites that the whole crew will love.
For some family-friendly fare, visit the ROM's Wizarding World Exhibit, Fantastic Beasts™: The Wonder of Nature. Or keep it simple and stay in at Hemingway’s for some live music or sports watching at various points throughout the week.
Get A Little Mischievous At Scotland Yard
Address: 56 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON M5E 1A6
Why You Need To Go: Head to this downtown spot for some yummy nachos, a refreshing Coors Light and a fun game of darts.
If you'd prefer chill vibes, grab a friend and a beer and head to Scotland Yard to catch an exciting “footy” game on one of their 11 big screens.
Fill Up On Pub Grub At Artful Dodger
Address: 10 Isabella St., Toronto, ON M4Y 1N1
Why You Need To Go: This spot serves up classic pub grub in a cozy, relaxed tavern with two patios, two bars and two pool tables. Talk about options.
Come for the Coors Light, stay for the relaxed atmosphere and central location. Catch a post-patio flick at the nearby Varsity Cineplex Cinema. Or trade in that blockbuster moment for some easy laughs at a one-man comedy show at the CAA Theatre.
Grab A Bite Or Two At Baro
Address: 485 King St. W, Toronto, ON M5V 1K4
Why You Need To Go: This popular Toronto restaurant with a Latin food flair is the perfect spot if you want to try some seriously tasty and out-of-the-box bites (they boast dishes such as charred jalapeño hummus, duck chaufa, and more, across six different menus).
Their rooftop is a stunning place to grab a drink and chill with friends; and if that’s not enough for you, wander over to Trinity Bellwoods park for an evening of people watching. Check out the skaters in the park for maximum entertainment.
Catch Some Rays At The Riviera’s Castaways Patio
Courtesy of Riveria
Address: 102 Lakeshore Ave., Toronto, ON M5J 1X9
Why You Need To Go: If you’re looking for a spot with a gorgeous outdoor patio, look no further. This spot, a short walk from the Ward’s island ferry, is home to a beautiful patio and some seriously tasty food and drink.
And to add some extra chill to your day, take the time to explore a bit more of Ward’s Island. You’ll find beautiful beachfront views and even the Toronto Island Disc Golf Course, just in case you feel like getting a swing or two in.
Loosen Up At The Stone Lion Pub
Address: 1958 Queen St. E, Toronto, ON M4L 1H7
Why You Need To Go: With a backdrop of fairy lights and brick walls, relax on this patio in The Beaches neighbourhood. The dreamy ambiance and decadent menu are enough to keep you coming back to The Stone Lion — plus they have Coors Light.
Afterwards, sing your heart out at a big-name show at HISTORY, or catch an indie flick at The Fox Theatre to round off your night in a chill atmosphere.
Slip Into Betty's Backyard
Address: 240 King St. E, Toronto, ON M5A 1K1
Why You Need To Go: If Taylor Swift has taught you anything, let it be this: Betty’s garden is the place to be. Slip into the quirky backyard of the East End's prized dive bar for easy Sunday brunch and brews.
If you go on August 13, you can head to the Feast of St. Lawrence festival after for a serious shift in energy. To keep things low-key, walk over to Distillery District for their busker series.
Toronto’s home to plenty of patios for kicking back and eating good – plus there’s always a popular activity no more than a stone's throw away.
Curate your summer outings to how you and your crew want to feel; with every fresh spot or an underground event you discover with your pals, you're leaving room to create special memories that’ll last forever.
Whether you’re patio hopping on a Saturday night or indulging in a post-office rooftop dinner, sipping a pint, bottle or can of Coors Light is your reminder to take a second, wind down and appreciate those under-the-radar moments with your people.
After all, it's the beer made to chill.
To learn more about Coors and discover the Beer Of Everything Unofficial, head over to Coors Light’s website, and check out its Youtube channel.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.