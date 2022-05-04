9 Of The Best Taco Spots In Toronto, According To Local Foodies Who Just Can't Get Enough
Let's taco' bout where to eat?
Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and if you are in the mood to celebrate, why not grab a taco or two!
Toronto is full of drool-worthy taco spots with pulled pork delights and savoury, spicy chicken but only locals know the best spots to score tacos. So, Narcity asked local foodies what their favourite taco spots in the city were that they just can't seem to get enough of.
Here are nine restaurants to give a try the next time you're craving Mexican food and need a taco fix ASAP!
El Trompo
Price:💸
Address: 277 Augusta Ave., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: To try their authentic Mexican tacos from Lengua, diced beef tongue, to Tinga, a shredded chicken taco marinated in smoked chipotle pepper sauce and tomato, while enjoying your walk around Kensington Market.
El Rey Mezcal Bar
Price:💸
Address: 2A Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of seafood, you'll have to try their crispy squid tacos or their octopus and chorizo tacos!
Tacos 101
Price:💸
Address: 178 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: These Mexican street-style tacos are the perfect meal for when you're looking for some flavour without a hefty price tag. Not to mention, you can snag a cute pic inside their resto with their neon sign that says, "Tell me I'm pretty & feed me tacos."
Anejo
Price: 💸💸
Address: 600 King St. W., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: This taco spot has incredible margaritas and tacos, and both are half off during happy hour, so you can enjoy them while giving your wallet a break.
Wilbur Mexicana
Price:💸💸
Address: 552 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot has plenty of taco options starting at $6.40, so you can mix and match and try a whole bunch of them without breaking the bank. You may also want to try out their quesadilla or fajitas if you're looking for a heftier meal.
Gus Tacos
Price:💸
Address: Several locations.
Why You Need To Go: Gus Tacos has four locations across Toronto, so if you're looking to grab a bite and you're in the mood for Mexican food, you'll be able to grab some tacos at your nearest location and wash it down with a Jarritos!
El Catrin Destileria
Price:💸💸
Address: 18 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To check out their gorgeous patio in the Distillery District and enjoy some guacamole, tacos and margaritas!
La Carnita
Price:💸
Address: Several locations
Why You Need To Go: To try out their tacos and their decadent churros made with house-made cajeta sauce.
La Bartola
Price:💸💸
Address: 588 College St., Toronto, ON.
Why You Need To Go: If you love Mexican food but also happen to eat a plant-based diet, this is a delicious option to find tacos that will still satisfy your taco cravings.