Toronto's Cinco de Mayo Event Lets You Feast On Unlimited Tacos & Gooey Churros
There will be guac and margaritas, too! 🌮
If endless tacos and boozy drinks sounds like your idea of a good time, then you'll want to take a trip to this event in Toronto. On May 5, Mom Halo and Kitch Catering are hosting a private Cinco de Mayo party featuring tons of delicious Mexican fare.
The 19 + event is taking place at Starving Artist from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., meaning there's lots of time to feast on food. You can eat unlimited amounts of tortilla chips with guacamole and Pico De Gallo, as well as tacos with toppings like shredded chicken, pulled pork, ground beef, sautéed vegetables, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, and Pico De Gallo.
For dessert, bite into crispy churros dunked in caramel, strawberry and chocolate sauce. The event will also have a bar where you can order boozy drinks like a classic margarita and a spicy mojito. Non-alcoholic options are available as well.
Limited tickets are available online, and you can choose between the Cinco de Mayo ticket, which includes food and two drinks for $75, or the food ticket for $50, which includes food but no drinks.
If you can't make it to this event, or if you're more Mexican fare in your life, you'll want to plan a trip to Taco Fest at Ontario Place this spring. The three-day extravaganza will have over 100 types of tacos as well as margaritas, churros, and guacamole.
Or, visit one of these Mexican restaurants in Toronto, which are recommended by top chefs.
Cinco de Mayo at Starving Artist
Price: $50 + per person
When: May 5, 2022, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 810 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Feast on unlimited tacos, guacamole, and more at this delicious event.