9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays
If you've got that Clark Griswold or Martha May energy. 🎄
When it comes to the holidays, do you love to cover every inch of your apartment in tinsel and lights? For all you diehard Christmas fans, here are nine wild Costco items you'll want to add to your shopping cart.
We've got decorations Martha May would approve of, and even a massive tree that will give you major National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation vibes.
Massive Christmas Ornament With Lights
Price: $99.99
Details: Go big or go home, right? Instead of regular-sized ornaments, you can hang this over-the-top decoration that even has lights that glow.
Snowy Holiday Village
Price: $129.99
Details: You can get an entire mini village with a moving train, Santa flying in the sky and twinkling lights.
12-Foot Tall Christmas Tree
Price: $1,299.99
Details: If you really want to channel your inner Clark Griswold, you can get a 12-foot tall Christmas tree for your home. But unless you have high ceilings, the tree won't fit, just like in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Gingerbread Mansion
Price: $11.99
Details: While you might not live in a mansion in real life, you can own a gingerbread one. The giant cookie house is a sugar lover's dream as you can cover it in candy.
Pyramid Of Ferrero Rocher
Price: $24.99
Details: This multi-level pyramid of Ferrero Rocher chocolates is sure to impress your guests at your next holiday party.
Colossal Lindt Chocolate
Price: $24.99
Details: You can treat yourself to a supersized Lindt chocolate that is larger than your head.
Santa's Toy Shop
Price: $129.99
Details: You can make your apartment feel like the North Pole by adding a mini Santa's workshop that plays music.
Tower Of Desserts
Price: $39.99
Details: Get ready for a mountain of dessert, as this tower has six boxes filled with different types of sweets like cookies and milk chocolate pralines.
Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches
Price: $19.99
Details: It is never too cold for ice cream. If you love gingerbread-flavoured everything, you'll want to add these adorable treats to your festive celebrations.