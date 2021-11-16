Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
costco

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

If you've got that Clark Griswold or Martha May energy. 🎄

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays
Stephanie White | Narcity

When it comes to the holidays, do you love to cover every inch of your apartment in tinsel and lights? For all you diehard Christmas fans, here are nine wild Costco items you'll want to add to your shopping cart.

We've got decorations Martha May would approve of, and even a massive tree that will give you major National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation vibes.

Massive Christmas Ornament With Lights

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $99.99

Details: Go big or go home, right? Instead of regular-sized ornaments, you can hang this over-the-top decoration that even has lights that glow.

Find it on Costco

Snowy Holiday Village

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $129.99

Details: You can get an entire mini village with a moving train, Santa flying in the sky and twinkling lights.

Find it on Costco

12-Foot Tall Christmas Tree

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $1,299.99

Details: If you really want to channel your inner Clark Griswold, you can get a 12-foot tall Christmas tree for your home. But unless you have high ceilings, the tree won't fit, just like in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Find it on Costco

Gingerbread Mansion

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $11.99

Details: While you might not live in a mansion in real life, you can own a gingerbread one. The giant cookie house is a sugar lover's dream as you can cover it in candy.

Find it on Costco

Pyramid Of Ferrero Rocher

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $24.99

Details: This multi-level pyramid of Ferrero Rocher chocolates is sure to impress your guests at your next holiday party.

Find it on Costco

Colossal Lindt Chocolate

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $24.99

Details: You can treat yourself to a supersized Lindt chocolate that is larger than your head.

Find it on Costco

Santa's Toy Shop

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $129.99

Details: You can make your apartment feel like the North Pole by adding a mini Santa's workshop that plays music.

Find it on Costco

Tower Of Desserts

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $39.99

Details: Get ready for a mountain of dessert, as this tower has six boxes filled with different types of sweets like cookies and milk chocolate pralines.

Find it on Costco

Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

Stephanie White | Narcity

Price: $19.99

Details: It is never too cold for ice cream. If you love gingerbread-flavoured everything, you'll want to add these adorable treats to your festive celebrations.

Find it on Costco

From Your Site Articles

IKEA's Christmas Trees Aren't Going To Be Available In Canada This Year

Guess you'll have to get your Christmas tree somewhere else! 🎄

@ikeacanada | Instagram, Paulo O | Flickr

For anyone who likes to go out and get real IKEA Christmas trees, there is some bad news because you won't be able to get them at locations in Canada this year.

In a notice posted online, IKEA Canada said that its live Christmas trees won't be available for purchase during the holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Christmas Events Near Ottawa You Can Already Get Excited For This Year

Add these to your bucket list. 🎄

@levinna | Instagram, @thewcparks | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? If so, there already are tons of Christmas events near Ottawa that you can get excited for this year.

From drive-thru tunnels of lights to charming holiday markets, the Ottawa area is bursting with holiday magic.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get 50% Off Christmas Trees At Canadian Tire RN & Deck The Halls With Holiday Spirit

Decorations are on sale, too! 🎄

@canadiantire | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't picked up a Christmas tree yet, you're in luck because you can get up to 50% off Christmas trees at Canadian Tire right now.

Keep Reading Show less

WinterFest At Canada's Wonderland Has A New Twinkling Light Tunnel & It's Freakin' Huge

The park will have so many other magical attractions! ✨

Canada's Wonderland

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland, as this weekend marks the return of WinterFest.

Starting this Saturday, November 13, and running on select dates up until New Year's Eve, Wonderland's WinterFest is officially coming back in full swing — and with a sparkling new attraction too!

Keep Reading Show less