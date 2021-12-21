6 Last-Minute Costco Gift Ideas From TikTok That Might Just Save Christmas (VIDEOS)
Only a few days left!
If you've been naughty and have left your shopping until the very last minute, these TikToks about Christmas presents from Costco might just save your butt.
From comfy clothing to lounge around in during the holidays to yummy snacks to indulge in, you can probably pick up something for everyone on your list all at the one store.
TikTok user @couponcutiecanada shared treats that you could gift to just about anyone, including that person you have no idea how to shop for.
They showed three of the "cutest gift sets" you can purchase, such as a Godiva hot chocolate set with mugs, an assortment of Godiva chocolates, and some Moscow mule mugs with various fixings.
They also did a little haul on what they got their husband for the holidays, which might help inspire your gifts for your spouse.
They picked up a fluffy robe, some flannel PJ pants, and, of course, a good ol' box of Turtles chocolates.
If you're looking for something for the little ones in your life, there's a wealth of fun kids' products to be found, as shown by @laurelgilmour.
From Nerf Guns and bead sets, to a classic Mr. Potato Head, you'll definitely find something that'll make the kids in your life happy (and hopefully distract them so you can have some time to relax!).
Calgary-based TikToker @jsapproved shared their Costco present finds too, which included some pretty Le Creuset mugs for the person who's been extra good this year since they are a little on the pricey side.
They also pointed out a wearable blankie that's perfect for that person who's always cold as well as some matching pyjamas you can buy for the whole family. Say cheese!
The @jsapproved account also shared some finds that are lowkey everything you need for the holidays: wine glasses, fleecy Disney loungewear, and the aptly named Lazypants sweatsuit sets that come in a variety of cute colours.
And the account @canadiancostcofinds pointed out a great item that you can add to pretty much anyone's holiday stocking: a chocolate-coated apple. It comes in at a fairly reasonable price point, so you can probably grab a few for everyone on the list!
Happy shopping, Canada!