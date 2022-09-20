A Bubbly Brunch Is Coming To Toronto With 'All-You-Can-Enjoy' Food & South of France Vibes
You can enjoy a dessert bar and more. 🍾
Brunch lovers rejoice! A boozy event is coming to Toronto, and you can sip bubbly like you're in the South of France. Ricarda's is hosting a Champagne Brunch Party, and you'll want to bring your appetite.
The feast is happening on September 25, 2022, and time slots are already filling up. The venue has "elevated" its brunch menu to include à la carte and buffet-style dishes.
The event includes one main dish, seasonal fruit and pastries, and all-you-can-enjoy food from the Seafood Bar, Charcuterie Bar, BBQ Bar, and Dessert Bar.
The French-inspired menu offers meals like avocado toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, and banana bread French toast. The food stations are brimming with dishes including lobster, octopus ceviche, and beef short rib.
Aside from the food, you can enjoy DJs, live entertainment, surprise musical guests, and specialty cocktails. A custom table-side Caesar cart will be there, and guests are encouraged to wear champagne colours.
The event boasts coastal vibes that will sweep you away to the South of France, and the decor is modern with lots of greenery.
Reservations can be made on OpenTable, and the experience costs $65 per person.
Champagne Brunch Party
Price: $65 per person
When: September 25, 2022
Address: 134 Peter St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip like you're in the South of France at this boozy brunch coming to Toronto.